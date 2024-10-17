OSM Challenge Wānaka Multi Sees Surge In Popularity For 2024

The OSM Challenge Wãnaka Multi event is back this Saturday, 19th of October, with a remarkable 50% increase in athlete participation from last year, highlighting its growing appeal. Over 260 athletes will take on the stunning course that winds through Wãnaka’s breathtaking landscapes.

The event’s growth and appeal are a testament to the vision and expertise of Race Director Bill Godsall, a well-known local legend in the world of multisport. With over 40 years of personal experience in multisport and adventure racing, he’s not only an advocate for the sport but he brings unparalleled insight and passion to the event.

The day kicks off bright and early at 8:00 am on Saturday from the Wãnaka Watersports Facility, where athletes will embark on an epic challenge, starting with a 25km kayak on the pristine waters of Lake Wãnaka, navigating the Clutha River, followed by a 43km mountain bike through some of Wãnaka best trails out to Lake Hāwea and back and ends with a 14km trail run. A duathlon option is also available for those preferring to skip the kayaking leg.

This year’s event will see the return of several notable athletes, including last year’s champion and 2024 Coast to Coast winner, Hamish Elliot. Elliot returns to defend his title and is eager to test his early-season fitness. “It’s a great way to kick off the racing season,” Elliot said. “I’ve always loved the atmosphere here, and Wãnaka is such an epic place to race.”

Among the participants are Olympian Nathan Cohen, who brings his experience from the Coast to Coast, and local favourites Arna Craig, defending her duathlon category title after a recent gold medal at the Cross Triathlon World Championships, and pro triathlete Maeve Kennedy-Birdsall, who is also competing in the duathlon. With close to 60% of this year’s athletes new to the race, the event has attracted a wide range of competitors, from seasoned veterans to first-timers.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The OSM Challenge Wānaka Multi offers a unique opportunity for athletes to test their limits across the following key segments:

25km Kayak: Starting at the Wānaka Watersports Facility, paddlers will navigate Lake Wānaka and the Clutha River, known for its grade 2 rapids and stunning river views.

43km Mountain Bike: A mix of single-track trails and roads including the Deans Bank and Hawea River tracks takes athletes out to Lake Hāwea and back to Albert Town.

14km Trail Run: A scenic route along the river and lakeside tracks, finishing at the Watersports Facility in Wānaka.

While not the largest event on the calendar, this year’s event highlights both the competitive spirit and the camaraderie of the multisport community, with locals and visitors alike coming together to support one another on this challenging and beautiful course.

Event Date: Saturday, 19 October 2024

Start Time: 8:00 AM

Location: Wānaka Watersports Facility, Lake Wānaka

© Scoop Media

