Fat Freddy's Drop Slo Mo Album Tour On Sale Now!

Friday, 18 October 2024, 10:59 am
Press Release: The Label

The anticipation is high for the imminent release of Fat Freddy’s Drop album, SLO MO.The band’s sixth studio album drops first on 2LP vinyl on 25 October before being released digitally 08 November. First single release from the album 'Next Stop' is out now, a soul-soaked summer scorcher, feat. toastmaster MC Slave on the mic. The track has garnered international kudos with spins on Don Letts (BBC6 Culture Clash) David Rodigan (BBC 1Xtra) and The Craig Charles Funk and Soul Show (BBC Radio 6). And on local radio, the track has been taking over the George FM airwaves.

Fat Freddy’s Drop head off on a massive EU/UK winter tour through Nov/Dec, taking the new tunes on the road before returning for a high energy SLO MO summer tour across the motu in 2025.

FFD BAND/credit: Jamie Leith

The SLO MO summer tour features an impressive roster of special guests, and every show is different with appearances by The Teskey Brothers, Coterie, Rubi Du, and TOI, alongside support acts Logg Cabin, AJ Honeysuckle, and Rehekorero.

The tour hits Brewtown in Upper Hutt, Lilyworld at Go Media Stadium in Auckland, a double-header at Neudorf Vineyards with the first night already SOLD OUT and Tomoana Showgrounds in Hastings. The tour finishes with a performance at Electric Avenue Festival in Christchurch.

"One of the great reggae bands of the world" - David Rodigan MBE, BBC 1Xtra.

Celebrating the vinyl first release, Fat Freddy’s Drop is hosting drop-the-needle events at Kemuri Hi-Fi and Real Groovy Records in Auckland, Peak House, Havelock North, Slow Boat Records, Wellington and Leigh Sawmill, Leigh. With more to be announced. These are opportunities for the band to DJ and share music off SLO MO vinyl, and meet and greet local fans.

The SLO MO album fire is lit!

More info fatfreddysdrop.com

