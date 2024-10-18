Skyscraper Stan Releases New Single 'Talk To Me' Single Tour Starts Nov 9th

'Talk To Me', the latest single from Skyscraper Stan's forthcoming new 2025 album Those Were Days (Feb 14th), is out now.

Skyscraper Stan and his longtime touring band and collaborators the Commission Flats have generated a body of work that has attracted a loyal, and more recently global fanbase drawn to Stan’s easy lyrical style, inventive arrangements and deft genre twists and turns.

Now on the exciting downhill run to the release of his third studio album, Those Were Days, out February 14th on Cheersquad Records & Tapes, Stan rounds out the year with single #4, the richly soulful album opener 'Talk To Me'.

Complete with a funky organ groove and saxophone solo, Stan digs deeper into what one might imagine as a kind of Antipodean Stax or Motown revue. On the infectious track, Stan delivers a stellar vocal performance as he sings about conversations in the age of conspiracy. "I've had friends fall down the rabbit hole and it can be alarming. This tune is for anyone out there trying to save a loved one from the loonysphere. Don't turn your back on them. Have a chat. That might be all they need!"

On the preceding singles, Stan's displayed both the world class quality and versatility of his songwriting. On the alt-country meets indie rock first single 'Let Me Be Frank With You' he discusses the phenomenon of working-class people voting for conservative politicians, through the metaphor of small town gossip.

'Strange Things Happen' and its brilliant zombified video clip is a hooky heart-ache song, with a bouncing feel somewhere between soul and 60s rock, while on 'Down The M8' Stan details the lengths that he and his partner are willing to travel for love, over a soundtrack of rollicking electric guitar and a fascinating blend of impassioned soul and rolling country rock.

With the Sydney Morning Herald calling him “a revelation” and Spill Magazine comparing him to Stan Ridgeway, Daniel Romano, Nick Cave and Otis Redding, Stan has released two studio albums – 2015’s Last Year’s Tune and 2019’s Golden Boy, plus a live solo album in 2017 Live at Some Velvet Morning. All shone a light on Stan’s ability to write concise and accessible narratives in a timeless style, suggesting a writer steeped in the traditions of the classics but looking to refresh that sound for the modern era. His global reach has been extended by the songs 'I Fell Over' and 'Always Thinking of You' featuring on the first season of the TV series Colin From Accounts, with a further tune '21st Century Lullaby' featuring on season two of the hit show.

For more than a decade, Stan has toured extensively across Australia and New Zealand, performing headline shows and at major music festivals. Now he and the band are thrilled to head out across four states this November-January to celebrate the release of 'Talk To Me'.

'Talk To Me' is out now via Cheersquad Records & Tapes on Bandcamp, streaming services and Amrap for our community radio friends across Australia.

