New Animated Series: Ngā Kōtiro O Taranaki - On Māori+

Following the Taranaki Land Wars, a Taranaki hapū plans a hākari with Pākehā former soldiers to herald the beginning of more peaceful times. But all is not what it seems.

All 10 episodes of this colourful new 2D animated series NGĀ KŌTIRO O TARANAKI can be watched on MĀORI+.

Co-writer, director and lead animator Rautini Conroy Thompson O’Brien says the story is inspired by the pūrākau told by generations of her whānau.

“Waikarenga, one of the kōtiro who features in the story, is my Great-Great-Great-Great Grandmother,” says Rautini.

“NGĀ KŌTIRO O TARANAKI is a story of survival, hope, and strength, told entirely in the Taranaki dialect. It is a uniquely Māori way of storytelling, blending history, imagination, and spirit.”

“It’s my hope that we inspire and help more people to tell their pūrākau, to share their truths and have those conversations.”

A graduate, tuakana, coordinator and facilitator at Māoriland Tech Creative Hub (M.A.T.C.H), NGĀ KŌTIRO O TARANAKI was Rautini’s first project as a storyteller.

The series uses an animation style inspired by Studio Ghibli – an animation studio based in Tokyo, Japan.

“I wanted to show our people in a beautiful light. We really wanted an explosion of colours,” says Rautini.

“It’s easier for kids to digest a heavy story like this when it’s wrapped in something bright and magical. But the truth of the history remains.”

The making of NGĀ KŌTIRO O TARANAKI was a collaboration of dedication and passion. Māoriland Kaitiaki Pūkōrero Libby Hakaraia and Kaitiaki Tainui Stephens provided guidance.

The series was animated by a team of rangatahi in Ōtaki, and features the voices of Te Ingo Ngaia, Bonnie Maxwell, Te Waiora Bailey, Taihuri Rite, Kura Ranginiwa, Marama Sionetama, Te Rau Oriwa Davis, and Tamaitipiripi Anderson.

Music was composed by Mara TK, Leonardo Coghini, Richard Taylor, Meetinghouse Film Music, Rautini, and her sister Fern Te Mihi Miharo.

The series comprises 10 short episodes with English subtitles and is funded by Te Māngai Pāho.

Coming up on NGĀ KŌTIRO O TARANAKI:

EPISODE 1 – The village is excited as they prepare for the hakari or grand feast. We meet the kuia gang as they weave and gossip about the events of the day. Wai gets into an argument with her kuia. Elsewhere, the ex-soldiers, now farmers, are packing their carts for the feast.

EPISODE 2 – Wai apologises to her kuia. Mihi (8) doesn't understand why they are hosting the farmers, so Kuia explains the situation to her. Wai is suspicious of the Pakeha. Kuia drops some wisdom for Wai and Mihi on how to deal with their big emotions about holding the feast.

EPISODE 3 – Wai tries to help prepare for the feast, but Mihi wants to play! Wai and Mihi cause a mess. While cleaning it up, Wai confides in Mihi about the weight she feels on her shoulders, put there by the adults. Wai’s mum sends the girls to the creek to check the eel pots. The girls head off to the creek as the farmers leave for the feast with a cart packed with freshly baked bread.

EPISODE 4 – The children play by the creek to cool down on a warm day. They enjoy games with the fairy people of the forest. Wai is happy to take their time. She doesn't really want to go to the feast. The fairies are fun. Wai hears laughter and goes to check it out.

EPISODE 5 – Wai finds her cousin Nuku with his girlfriend, a Pākehā girl. Wai and Nuku argue and Nuku lets a secret slip. His girlfriend is pregnant. Wai is angry and sends Nuku back to the feast.

EPISODE 6 – Wai takes a dip in the creek. Ngaru and Mihi join her. They all waste more time playing. Elsewhere, the farmers are almost at the village. The girls are officially running late. Wai shares her anxiety about the stories of what happened to other villages during and since the wars.

EPISODE 7 – Wai and Mihi collect the eels. Mihi is worried about being late to the feast, but Wai doesn’t care. Wai, Mihi and Ngaru make their way back to the village but come across a dead huia. They don’t notice a piece of bread that has been nibbled by the bird.

EPISODE 8 – Mihi is worried about missing out on delicious kumara! Wai starts to feel uneasy as if something is wrong. She asks Mihi if she can hear drumming. Suddenly, the farmers appear! The girls hide and watch as they leave the village. It's too early for the feast to be finished.

EPISODE 9 – The girls arrive home but the village is eerily quiet. Wai is uneasy and sends Mihi to the eel rack. Mihi stumbles upon Kuia, who has collapsed in the middle of the path. Kuia and Mihi have an emotional goodbye. Elsewhere, Wai is horrified by what she finds in the wharekai.

EPISODE 10 – Wai is grief-stricken in the wharekai before she remembers Mihi and Ngaru. Wai, Mihi and Ngaru are ushered by the spirits into the forest. From there they will never forget their home, and as their people have always done, they too will carry on.

