Ebury Inks Sponsorship Deal With Auckland FC Ahead Season Opener

Ebury, one of the world’s fastest-growing global fintechs, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the A-Leagues team – Auckland FC – as the club kicks-off its debut season tomorrow, Saturday 19 October.

The partnership comes as Ebury opened a New Zealand office this week – its 40th worldwide – and includes support both on and off the pitch.

Ebury’s brand will feature prominently on Auckland FC’s playing shorts throughout the season, and training jersey. Off the pitch Ebury will provide its market-leading expertise in international payments and FX risk management, supporting the club’s financial operations.

“As a rapidly expanding global fintech company, we are proud to partner with Auckland FC and support them through their first A-League campaign. Like Auckland FC, Ebury is focused on innovation, growth, and breaking new ground,” said Rick Roache, Managing Director – APAC at Ebury.

“We are excited to start this journey with Auckland FC and wish the team every success as they embark on their debut season, in the same week that we also launch our New Zealand business.”

Nick Becker, CEO of Auckland FC, said, “We’re thrilled to welcome an innovative partner like Ebury to the club. Their commitment to helping businesses through tech-driven solutions will be key to the success of our partnership as we introduce Ebury to our passionate fanbase and broader network of partners.”

Ebury continues to expand its portfolio of sporting partnerships and sponsorships, working with top-tier clubs and organisations worldwide.

This partnership underscores Ebury's commitment to supporting international sporting talent and highlights its ongoing global expansion, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region. With a growing presence in New Zealand, Ebury is poised to play an integral role in Auckland FC’s journey to success.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

