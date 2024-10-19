Ocean Alley Return With Expansive New Single "Tangerine" Out Now

Globally renowned Australian rockers Ocean Alley today return with the expansive new single “Tangerine”, the first taste of music from the six-piece since 2022’s critically acclaimed album Low Altitude Living. Coming off-the-back of 47 shows around the world this year, the band are returning to Australia to close out 2024 with a string of festival dates.

Inspired by the breathtaking landscapes band members Baden Donegal and Lach Galbraith encountered moving from Byron Bay to Western Australia, the expansive and inviting “Tangerine” captures the essence of a sun-drenched summer day. From its opening toasty riffs, the track blends Southern-rock vibes with a classic touch of Ocean Alley’s psychedelic flair; Baden’s honey-rich vocals effortlessly washing over the cinematic production. Teaming up with production mastermind Nick DiDia (Pearl Jam, Powderfinger, Rage Against The Machine) for the first time, the swirling melodies, dreamy harmonies and vintage guitar tones evoke a feeling of drifting through a golden sun-lit haze.

Photo credit: Jamieson Kerr

On its creation, Baden shared “We drove across the Nullarbor with our wives and dogs. The long straight roads, the isolation and the different landscapes were intense and amazing. There was such contrast between the red dirt and crystal blue ocean. Seeing parts of the desert and sunsets on that commute, the sky turning orange, or tangerine, is what really inspired this song.”

The accompanying video was shot on location during Ocean Alley’s groundbreaking tour of North America - on the drive from their sold-out show in Denver enroute to Calgary - in a town called Billings in the state of Montana. Directed by Jamieson Kerr (West Coast, Lapwing, Drinks & Cigars), the clip applies the song’s feeling of openness and remoteness into a new context; equally picturesque and underscored with intrigue, lathered with a sense of freedom and reckless abandon.

“Tangerine” follows 12 months of staggering growth for Ocean Alley, whose unmistakable influence continues to inspire new audiences around the world – having now amassed over a billion catalogue streams thanks in part to their 2018 smash hit ‘Confidence’ experiencing a global viral surge this past year. Over their 2023/2024 Australian headline shows alone, the band sold more than 65,000 tickets. Plus, with extensive touring across North America and the United Kingdom/Europe, they have respectively sold 7,000 and 10,000 more tickets year on year, with 21 of 33 shows sold out or upgraded overseas this year.

Ocean Alley have truly emerged as one of Australia’s most beloved musical exports, never wavering in their dedication to their craft, and genuinely grounded by their passion and desire to make music. Across four critically acclaimed albums, the six-piece - comprised of Baden Donegal (vocals), Angus Goodwin (guitar), Lach Galbraith (keys/vocals), Mitch Galbraith (guitar), Tom O’Brien (drums) and Nic Blom (bass) - have unearthed a formidable global following.

With a whopping ten Platinum and six Gold Single accreditation's along with two Platinum and another Gold Album certified in New Zealand, this is just the beginning as their stadium-sized ambitions are poised to leave an enduring mark on the music landscape for many years to come.

