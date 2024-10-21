Supergroove: The Phenomenon Tour Featuring Original '95 Lineup Touring April 2025

Supergroove (Photo/Supplied)

Legendary New Zealand band Supergroove is back and ready to light up stages across the country for their highly anticipated reunion tour, The Phenomenon Tour, coming April 2025! Featuring the original ‘95 lineup of the iconic group, the band will come together for a rare series of shows, marking one of the few times they’ve played together in recent years. Known for their high-octane live performances, this is a special opportunity for fans to experience Supergroove on stage all night delivering their timeless hits.

The tour, featuring special guests Troy Kingi, Rubi Du, and DJ King Kapisi, kicks off in Rotorua on April 8 and winds its way through cities and regions across New Zealand, with stops in Whanganui, Wellington, Nelson, Christchurch, Dunedin, Invercargill, Havelock North and Auckland. This tour is a throwback to Supergroove’s early days in the ‘90s, when they took their unique blend of funk, rock, and hip-hop on the road, building a devoted fanbase with their energetic regional tours.

As frontman Karl Steven explains, the early 90s touring is when things really kicked off for the band…

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “We were barely in long pants when Supergroove used to roll into towns of all shapes and sizes to go nuts in the local halls, venues, streets, and occasionally schools. That youthful excitement was true of our audiences as well, and the level of enthusiasm we encountered across the country was both humbling and, at times, borderline bonkers. Even back then it was clear that the whole Supergroove 'phenomenon' was only in part driven by the band itself, and that Supergroove was only truly 'Super' once the doors opened and the people came in. The opportunity to visit these towns and reconnect with some of these older venues (and humans!) in 2025 is something we've been excited to do for a long time, and we want to make the most of the opportunity to celebrate the fun of those early years, delivering a new show full of all the old hits, as well as special moments with great guest artists and a killer DJ to bring the old-school party vibes.” - Karl Steven, Supergroove

With original anthems like "Sitting Inside My Head” “Scorpio Girls” and "You Gotta Know" in the setlist, plus an all-star guest lineup to add even more flavour, these concerts will be a rare and electrifying experience. Supergroove’s shows are known for their unrelenting energy, and the band will be giving it their all on stage night after night. This tour is a unique chance to see them together, with each show set to be an unforgettable celebration of their musical legacy.

Supergroove’s debut album Traction, released in 1994, achieved Platinum status in its first week, cementing their place as the most successful band in New Zealand at the time. They were everywhere—dominating airwaves and stages alike. The Phenomenon Tour pays tribute to those early glory days and to the loyal fans who have been with them since the start. It’s a rare chance for both longtime followers and a new generation of fans to experience Supergroove’s electric live energy as they take their sound across the country once again in 2025.

Don't miss out on what promises to be a spectacular return. Tickets are on sale Tuesday 29 October at 10am, more details at eccles.co.nz

SUPERGROOVE: THE PHENOMENON TOUR

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS TROY KINGI, RUBI DU & DJ KING KAPISI

Presented by Eccles Entertainment + The Rock

April 2025

TUE 8 APR

SIR OWEN GLENN THEATRE | ROTORUA

ticketmaster.co.nz

WED 9 APR

ROYAL WHANGANUI OPERA HOUSE | WHANGANUI

ticketek.co.nz

FRI 11 APR

OPERA HOUSE | WELLINGTON

ticketmaster.co.nz

SAT 12 APR

OPERA HOUSE | WELLINGTON

ticketmaster.co.nz

THU 17 APR

TRAFALGAR CENTRE | NELSON

ticketmaster.co.nz

SAT 19 APR (EASTER SATURDAY)

TOWN HALL | CHRISTCHURCH

ticketmaster.co.nz

SUN 20 APR (EASTER SUNDAY)

DUNEDIN TOWN HALL | DUNEDIN

ticketmaster.co.nz

MON 21 APR (EASTER MONDAY)

CIVIC THEATRE | INVERCARGILL

ticketek.co.nz

FRI 25 APR (ANZAC DAY)

BLACK BARN VINEYARDS | HAVELOCK NORTH

ticketmaster.co.nz

SAT 26 APR

TOWN HALL | AUCKLAND

ticketmaster.co.nz

© Scoop Media

