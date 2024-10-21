Media Accreditation Open For FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers In Papua New Guinea And New Zealand

This is a reminder that media are invited to apply for accreditation for November's matches in the FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers, held in Papua New Guinea and New Zealand.

Group stage action kicked off in Fiji and Vanuatu this month, with November's games determining who will advance to the semi-finals in March of next year.

Group A includes Fiji, New Caledonia, Papua New Guinea and Solomon Islands, whilst New Zealand, Tahiti, Vanuatu and Round One winners Samoa are in Group B.

See below for the full match schedule.

If you intend on covering the matches in Papua New Guinea or New Zealand, please email media@oceaniafootball.com with your name, phone number, media organisation, which venue you will be attending and whether you are written media, TV or radio, accompanied by a head shot photo by our deadline of October 28.

