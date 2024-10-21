Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Stellar Line-up Of Local Talent For Auckland’s Biggest Free Outdoor Christmas Party!

Monday, 21 October 2024, 3:42 pm
Press Release: Coca Cola Christmas In The Park

Successful auditionee, Kyla Greening from Hamilton will perform at Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park at the Auckland Domain in December. (Photo/Supplied)

As countdown to the nation’s favourite free Christmas party begins, six talented local performers are getting ready for one of the biggest nights of their young careers.

They’ll be sharing the stage with an impressive lineup of top Kiwi singers, musicians, dancers, and DJs at the 30-year celebration performance of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park, being held at the Auckland Domain in December.

The six performers, Edward Laurenson, Jaya, Kyla Greening, Verity Howells, Will Luhrs, Alexandra Ranford and Sophie Morris, all auditioned for the show earlier this year and were recently told they’d been successful.

Creative director Dixon Nacey says, “We had applications from all over the North Island and we found six of the best to join our cast for this year’s show. They’ll perform in front of a massive live Auckland audience, along with our guest artists, ensemble cast, 20-piece orchestra, string quartet, gospel choir, D4 Drumline, Kids Beatz drummers and dancers. Definitely a career highlight and the experience of a lifetime.”

Guest artists for the iconic free Christmas show also include award winning singer songwriter Georgia Lines, Persian-Kiwi rapper CHAII, DJ double-act Sweet Mix Kids, and hip-hop legend Che Fu.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Organisers are promising a spectacular evening of world-class, home-grown entertainment with highlights including the lighting of the Mercury Christmas tree, the popular Coke Food Fest and an all-stars-on-stage lights and fireworks finale.

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park will be held at the Auckland Domain on Saturday 14 December starting at 7.30pm.

For all you need to know about the popular free outdoor Christmas spectacular go to www.coke.co.nz/christmas-in-the-park .

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Coca Cola Christmas In The Park on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 