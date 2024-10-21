Stellar Line-up Of Local Talent For Auckland’s Biggest Free Outdoor Christmas Party!

Successful auditionee, Kyla Greening from Hamilton will perform at Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park at the Auckland Domain in December. (Photo/Supplied)

As countdown to the nation’s favourite free Christmas party begins, six talented local performers are getting ready for one of the biggest nights of their young careers.

They’ll be sharing the stage with an impressive lineup of top Kiwi singers, musicians, dancers, and DJs at the 30-year celebration performance of Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park, being held at the Auckland Domain in December.

The six performers, Edward Laurenson, Jaya, Kyla Greening, Verity Howells, Will Luhrs, Alexandra Ranford and Sophie Morris, all auditioned for the show earlier this year and were recently told they’d been successful.

Creative director Dixon Nacey says, “We had applications from all over the North Island and we found six of the best to join our cast for this year’s show. They’ll perform in front of a massive live Auckland audience, along with our guest artists, ensemble cast, 20-piece orchestra, string quartet, gospel choir, D4 Drumline, Kids Beatz drummers and dancers. Definitely a career highlight and the experience of a lifetime.”

Guest artists for the iconic free Christmas show also include award winning singer songwriter Georgia Lines, Persian-Kiwi rapper CHAII, DJ double-act Sweet Mix Kids, and hip-hop legend Che Fu.

Organisers are promising a spectacular evening of world-class, home-grown entertainment with highlights including the lighting of the Mercury Christmas tree, the popular Coke Food Fest and an all-stars-on-stage lights and fireworks finale.

Coca-Cola Christmas in the Park will be held at the Auckland Domain on Saturday 14 December starting at 7.30pm.

For all you need to know about the popular free outdoor Christmas spectacular go to www.coke.co.nz/christmas-in-the-park .

© Scoop Media

