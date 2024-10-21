Embracing The Place Of Te Reo Māori In The Private And Public Sectors

Leaders from some of Aotearoa’s most loved brands and te reo Māori advocates are coming together for next month’s language symposium – Uhi Tai.

The two-day event, run by Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, the Māori Language Commission, is all about making te reo Māori a normal part of organisations and businesses in Aotearoa.

The name Uhi Tai represents the hugely positive and supportive movement for te reo Māori in Aotearoa for all New Zealanders, says Te Taura Whiri Tumu Whakahaere, Ngahiwi Apanui-Barr.

“The reo Māori movement is like a wave, bringing energy and life to all people and places across Aotearoa.”

After a hugely successful inaugural event in 2023, Uhi Tai returns with the goal of helping the private and public sector understand how they can make te reo Māori a valuable part of their work and business.

“Stimulating speakers will offer real, on-the-ground ideas about how to bring te reo Māori into your organisations in ways that work for you, your team and your mahi”, says Ngahiwi.

“Private sector businesses in particular have really championed te reo Māori in the past year. And they’ve got plenty of lessons to share.”

Recently, Te Taura Whiri has worked with The Warehouse, architecture firm Peddlethorp, and broadcaster Rangiata | Sky New Zealand.

“All of them have shown that building te reo Māori into their workplaces is a smart business decision and one that just makes sense for them and their customers.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading For organisations that want to get on board and bring te reo Māori into their work but aren’t sure where to start, Uhi Tai will offer networking opportunities, workshops and practical insights into the challenges and wins of building te reo Māori into business planning.

“This year people who attend Uhi Tai will hear from speakers from influential businesses such as BNZ, ANZ, Rangiata and Z Energy. It’s pretty exciting”, says Ngahiwi.

The symposium will also give people a chance to hear from some of the reo movement’s most experienced advocates including Dr Ruakere Hond, Stacey and Scotty Morrison, and Jennifer Te Atamira Ward-Lealand on the line-up.

As te reo Māori continues to spark vital conversations in the public sphere, Uhi Tai reminds all New Zealanders of the status of te reo as an official language of Aotearoa and how everyone has a role to play in making te reo Māori a forever language - ake ake ake!

Uhi Tai takes place on 5-6 November at Tākina Convention and Exhibition Centre in Te Whanganui-a-Tara. Tickets are available now with in-person and online attendance available.

© Scoop Media

