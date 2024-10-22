Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Aotearoa New Zealand’s Biggest Podcasting Platform Gets A Makeover

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 1:24 pm
Press Release: Community Access Media Alliance

The Community Access Media Alliance’s (CAMA) accessmedia.nz platform has undergone a major makeover to ensure Aotearoa New Zealand’s niche media sector meets communities where they access content.

The accessmedia.nz platform, which houses more than 1,000 podcast titles generated by CAMA’s 12 Community Access media organisations, originated in the mid-2000s and has grown to be a key part of the sector’s success.

Today’s accessmedia.nz makeover includes a number of new features - including being available in Te Reo Māori - and marks a shift in strategy.

Platform’s project lead, Phil Grey, says successful podcast delivery depends on identifying audience expectations regarding where and how to find content.

“We’ve taken a step sideways with this – focusing on mobile optimisation in favour of the existing accessmedia.nz app. That’ll keep working for most, but we will cease any development, meaning that as devices and operating systems advance, the app will become redundant. “

And that’s ok, Grey adds.

“With most CAMA content also being added to the major global platforms, we find our audiences. A separate app is costly, and in the current environment, we can do far better investing in adding features to the main accessmedia.nz platform”.

The accessmedia.nz platform is funded by NZ On Air, and the sector’s larger stations deliver more than 1,000 podcast listens per day*.

For more information about accessmedia.nz and the Community Access media sector’s core services, the 2024 CAMA Snapshot is available here.

CAMA is the industry body representing Aotearoa New Zealand’s twelve Community Access media entities and is supported by NZ On Air. Read more, and find your nearest partner station at cama.nz.

*measured using IAB standard measurement of ‘listens over 1 minute’ in duration.

