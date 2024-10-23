Trailer Revealed For Kiwi Film Tinā Ahead Of Its February 2025 Release

The trailer for the much-anticipated local feature film Tinā has today been unveiled, following the film’s recent world premiere at the Hawai’i International Film Festival. Tinā will release in nationwide cinemas on 27th February 2025.

Written and directed by Miki Magasiva (We Are Still Here, The Panthers), Tinā is an inspiring, heartwarming and humorous drama that follows the story of Samoan teacher Mareta Percival. Struggling after the death of her daughter in the Christchurch earthquakes, Mareta reluctantly takes on a role as a substitute teacher at an elite private school and is surprised to find children in desperate need of guidance, inspiration, and love.

The lead role of Mareta is portrayed by Samoan actress Anapela Polataivao (Our Flag Means Death, Night Shift, The Breaker Upperers), alongside newcomer Antonia Robinson, in the role of Sophie. The support cast include Beulah Koale (Hawai’i Five-0, Next Goal Wins, Bad Behaviour) and Nicole Whippy (Outrageous Fortune, Shortland Street).

Director Miki Magasiva says: I was overwhelmed by the alofa Hawai’i showed us and will always cherish the emotional responses, celebrating our film—a film made and set here in New Zealand. So many of our people have given us their Aroha in making this film. They’ve been waiting patiently, and I can’t wait to finally share it with them and the rest of Aotearoa early next year.

The film features a powerful choir, led off-screen by Choir Master and Music Arranger Tuilagi Dr Igelese Ete. Dr Ete is renowned for his work as the New Zealand Choirmaster for Sir Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring; and as the ‘choirmaster’ and music/choral consultant for the Disney Pacific animation Moana.

Tinā received a rapturous welcome at its sold-out world premiere at the 44th Hawai’i International Film Festival earlier this month. The film is written, directed & produced by Miki Magasiva, and produced by Dan Higgins and Mario Gaoa.

The film is made with investment from the New Zealand Film Commission, the New Zealand Screen Production Grant and NZ On Air and financed in association with Kiwibank Limited. Madman Entertainment will distribute the film in New Zealand and Australia.

