Whanganui Regional Museum Features Marton Family, With Stunning Edwardian Dress

23 October 2024

Supplied: Whanganui Regional Museum

Whanganui Regional Museum is thrilled to announce the unveiling of a rare and exquisite example of early 20th-century fashion that captures a special milestone for a prominent Marton family. For November, the Museum's Outfit of the Month is a floor-length silk taffeta dress worn by Catherine Mary Simpson (née Grant) for her golden wedding anniversary in 1913.

This stunning dress, made for the grand celebration of Catherine and Robert Kirkpatrick Simpson's 50th wedding anniversary, offers a fascinating glimpse into the elegance of Edwardian-era style. It features intricate details, including a square neckline at the back, decorated with silk bobbles, and long sleeves made up of seven layers. The belted waist is accentuated with lace embellishments and covered buttons, while the slightly longer back creates a graceful train.

The couple’s golden wedding celebration, held at their family home of Closeburn, Bonny Glen, Marton, was attended by over 200 guests. The event was a lavish affair with two large marquees and music from the Marton Brass Band, as noted in the Rangitikei Advocate and Manawatu Argus in February 1913. The newspaper reported, “There were friends from far and near and numerous relations present, who all heartily congratulated the aged but active couple.” A four-tier wedding cake was adorned with the carefully preserved violets that Mrs Simpson had worn on her wedding day.

The Simpson dress reflects the transition in fashion from the more rigid Victorian styles to the softer, more flowing silhouettes of the early 20th century. Luxurious fabrics like silk taffeta and lace were popular choices for special occasions, and the dress's elaborate construction showcases the craftsmanship and attention to detail typical of high-society fashion at the time.

Trish Nugent-Lyne, the Museum’s Pou Tiaki/Collections & Curatorial Lead, highlights the importance of the dress: "This dress is a beautiful reminder of the elegance and grandeur of early-20th century celebrations. Each element of the design, from the delicate lace to the rich silk fabric, speaks to the care and thought that went into creating such a meaningful garment for a momentous occasion in Catherine Simpson's life."

To celebrate this extraordinary piece, the Museum will host a public talk by Trish Nugent-Lyne at 12:15 pm on Friday, November 1st. Visitors will have the opportunity to hear more about the significance of the dress and its connection to the Simpson family and broader fashion history. Admission is free, with koha donations warmly welcomed to support the Museum. The dress will be on display for the entirety of November for visitors to admire.

Founded in 1892, the Whanganui Regional Museum is internationally renowned for its Taonga Māori Collection. Located in Pukenamu Queen’s Park, visitors can view the exceptional creations of tupuna (ancestors) of Whanganui tangata whenua (indigenous people) alongside a changing exhibition programme encompassing a world-class collection of natural and human history, with a regional emphasis. The ground level boutique museum store sells a range of local and Māori jewellery, books, cards, art, and other New Zealand-made gift items.

The Whanganui Regional Museum Trust is an independent legal entity that owns the collection and governs the development of the Museum on behalf of the Whanganui community.

Open to visitors daily from 10.00am to 4.30pm (except Christmas Day and Good Friday), entry to Whanganui Regional Museum is free. Connect with Whanganui Regional Museum at www.wrm.org.nz or on Facebook, and Instagram.

© Scoop Media

