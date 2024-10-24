Tahiti Close In On A Final Place After A Commanding Victory Over Fiji

23 October 2024

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Ivan Photography

The Tiki Toa were dominant from the outset against a Fijian side that had been bolstered by the arrival of captain Tevita Waranivalu and Madhwan Gounder.

Heimanu Terorotua volleyed Tahiti front in the 3rd minute before Matatia Paama followed up a blocked shot two minutes later to double the lead.

Ro’onui Tinirauarii added a third two minutes later before Paama grabbed his second as the Tiki Toa ran rampant in the opening period.

There was no sign of fatigue from Tahiti after the epic 10-9 victory over Solomon Islands less than 24 hours earlier, with the victory effectively putting them into Saturday’s final with a match to spare against Papua New Guinea tomorrow.

Fiji upped the intensity in the second period, but Tahiti’s defence held firm and given a chance on attack they were lethal. Ro’onui Tinirauarii extended the lead in the 18th minute with a spectacular bicycle kick goal before Gervais Chan Kat got on the scoresheet two minutes later.

Patrick Tepa rounded off the scoring in the final minute of the period.

The rout continued in the third period as goals from Tetauira, Chan Kay and captain Raimana Li Fung Kuee got the defending champions into double figures before Fiji scored a late consolation goal through France Catarogo in the final seconds.

Fiji: 1 (France CATAROGO 36’) Tahiti: 10 (Heimanu TEROROTUA 3’, Matatia PAAMA 5’, 8’, Ro’onui TINIRAUARII 7’, 18’, Gervais CHAN KAT 20’, 30, Patrick TEPA 24’, Tamatoa TETAUITA 30, Raimana LI FUNG KUEE 35)

