APL Launches Ninja A-League Women Pass Ahead Of Season 2024/25

23 October 2024

The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) has today unveiled the Ninja A-League Women Pass as excitement grows ahead of the new season kicking off next Friday night.

The Ninja A-League Women Pass gives fans aged 16 years and under free access to the first four rounds of the Ninja A-League Women 2024/25 season. The digital pass is available to all young fans and can be used for any game in Australia across the first four rounds of the new women’s season, including double-headers and Unite Round.

Fans can register from today via the A-Leagues’ website, with registrations closing at 10am AEDT on Thursday 21 November, 2024. The pass is the next iteration of the hugely popular Liberty A-League Pass which saw more than 27,000 fans sign up last season. Thanks to new naming rights partner, Ninja, this new pass is set to introduce more new fans to the league and continue the league’s growth trajectory with overall attendance.

The Ninja A-League Women 2024/25 season kicks off on the weekend of 1-3 November. Following a record-breaking season that saw record crowds, memberships and TV viewers, season 2024/25 will see the competition extended to 23 games - in line with some of the top European leagues - that includes a full home-and-away with an additional round for the second edition of A-Leagues’ Unite Round.

The opening rounds of the Ninja A-League Women season are packed with a number of big fixtures with the opening weekend headlined by a showdown between Central Coast Mariners and champions Sydney FC in a repeat of their nail biting 2023/24 Semi Final encounter, before Adelaide United welcome Melbourne Victory in what is set to be a fierce Original Rivalry match up.

Round 2 will be headlined by a feisty Melbourne Derby between Melbourne Victory and Melbourne City on Saturday 9 November. The derbies continue into Round 3 with Sydney FC and Western Sydney Wanderers facing off for bragging rights for the first time in season 2024/25.

The strong run of fixtures all lead into what will be an exciting 2024/25 Unite Round, which will see all 12 Ninja A-League teams descend on Sydney from November 22-24 for a football feast for the family at the picturesque Leichhardt Oval.

This season every Ninja A-League Women match will be made available live and free on 10 Play and live on Paramount+. This season, Shark Ninja, alongside the APL and Network Ten, have also teamed up to increase the number of free-to-air games on 10 Bold in season 2024/25 to at least ten matches to continue to elevate the women’s game and give more fans the chance to engage with and enjoy the Ninja A-League.

To learn more about the Ninja A-League Women Pass check out: https://aleagues.com.au/ninja-a-league-women-pass-2024/

To find out more about the A-Leagues, visit: www.aleagues.com.au

© Scoop Media

