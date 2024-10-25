Aotearoa’s BORDERLINE Release Fresh New Single ‘HEARTBEAT’

Borderline (Photo/Supplied)

Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland)-based indie pop group Borderline have been generating significant momentum in Aotearoa/NZ in recent years. Their blend of tight indie arrangements, coupled with natural confidence and charm as stage performers have firmly positioned them on the Aotearoa/NZ radar as ones to watch.

With the release of their new single, ‘Heartbeat’, the four-piece have kicked things up another notch in offering new and longtime fans alike an indication of exciting things to come.

The band, comprising Ben Glanfield (vocals, guitar), Matthew McFadden (guitar), Jackson Boswell (drums, vocals) and Max Harries (bass), have known each other since childhood. Together, they have grown a natural chemistry as friends and now, musicians. As a band, Borderline’s debut EP Perfect Movie Scene introduced a band with a clear vision, and music to match their bright and vibrant energy.

‘Heartbeat’ continues to fuel this connection and journey. Recorded at the iconic Roundhead Studios with producer Joel Jones, Borderline also worked with the talented Nic Manders (Georgia Lines) and Vivek Gabriel on mixing and mastering.

Of the song, Borderline explains that ‘Heartbeat’ is the start of a new era for the band.

“We’re starting to focus more on what the song makes you feel and that was really exciting to explore in the studio. We put real emotion into the songwriting and sound choices, and it really captures the essence of not only who we are as a band, but as people too. That’s something others will be able to resonate with.” BORDERLINE

Accompanying the release of ‘Heartbeat’, Borderline have shared the single’s music video, directed by collaborator Tom Grut. Rich in colour and warmth, the video captures the essence of the band with ease.The nostalgic energy matches some of the messaging of the song itself with the band commenting, “Lyrically, ‘Heartbeat’ was inspired by the portrayal of high school proms/balls in nostalgic movies and series. We tried our best to capture the high energy and good feelings you get from those moments on screen.” BORDERLINE

As a live band, Borderline have been racking up impressive support slots in Aotearoa, performing alongside artists including Drax Project, ZED and Teenage Dads. To support the release of ‘Heartbeat’, the band will be bringing their fun live show to Australia performing three shows in New South Wales this October, including a single launch party alongside friends FOLEY and YAHYAH.

BORDERLINE LIVE SHOWS ‘Heartbeat’ Release Party Friday October 25th The Loft on Broadway SYDNEY w/ special guests FOLEY & YAHYAH TICKETS Saturday 26 October Shark Bar MANLY RSVP Sunday 27 October The North Gong WOLLONGONG RSVP Friday 1 November, U18 Warehouse Party, Auckland TICKETS

