A Christmas Milestone: Tim Bray Theatre Company Presents The 20th Production Of The Santa Claus Show

Tim Bray Theatre Company is excited to celebrate the 20th season of their cherished end-of-year festive production, The Santa Claus Show ‘24. This beloved family favourite rings in the holiday season from 1 – 22 December at The PumpHouse Theatre, Takapuna.

Ho ho ho – off we go! Join our hero Kelly on an epic adventure, dashing through the snow, and laughing all the way to the North Pole. Along the way, you’ll find yourself singing, giggling, and embarking on a magical journey as Kelly learns the true sentiment of Christmas.

Originally written by playwright Tim Bray QSM in 1991, this production has become New Zealand’s best-selling Christmas show, and is a treasured holiday tradition for many whānau. For more than 30 years, Auckland audiences have shared in the delight of this enchanting and merry tale, all about finding the true meaning of Christmas.

Linda McFetridge will be stepping into the role as director for this production.

“I am excited to be directing this year’s The Santa Claus Show ‘24, helping Elfie, Prancer, Santa and the whole Tim Bray Theatre team bring this magical show to the stage once again.”

-Linda McFetridge

Bringing this festive production to life is a lively and talented cast, led by Christian George, who is back for the third year running as the beloved Santa Claus Stunt Double. Joining him on this magical sleigh ride are familiar faces like the delightful Rebecca Ansell, Dylan Underwood, Grant Zent, and Matilda Chua, along with some exciting new stars, Phoebe McKellar and Paul Paice.This jolly group is ready to spread holiday cheer far and wide. Plus, Santa and his festive friends will also be joined by six talented students (age 7-15) from the Tim Bray Theatre Company’s Youth Theatre programme, adding even more sparkle to the season.

“The Santa Claus Show and Tim Bray are the gifts that keep on giving. What Tim Bray is to Children’s Theatre, the All Blacks are to Rugby: one of New Zealand’s national treasures.”

– Theatreview

Continuing their dedication to accessible and inclusive theatre, Tim Bray Theatre Company is proud to offer Sensory Relaxed, NZSL interpreted, and Audio Described performances of The Santa Claus Show '24, ensuring that all children can experience the magic of Christmas.

Bring along your little elves (and even some big ones) for a truly entertaining Christmas show that will fill your souls with jolly holiday cheer.

“The Santa Claus Show ’23 is a delight for children and adults alike.”

– Red Raven

