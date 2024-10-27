Fiji Secured Third Place With A Win Over Papua New Guinea At OFC Beach Soccer Men's Nations Cup

26 October 2024

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Ivan Photography

The two sides had played a thrilling tournament opener which Papua New Guinea won 8-2 in their first ever international Beach Soccer match.

But coach Jerry Sam was without his captain Tevita Waranaivalu and another first-choice starter Madhwan Gounder for that match and they were a different prospect today, and much stronger defensively.

Papua New Guinea had a couple of great chances to open the scoring, but Sanaila Waqanicakau made a great save to deny Goiravana Kala before Ellygia Benard headed just wide.

Kala then struck the post, but against the run of play, Fiji took the lead when Steven Dean outmaneuvered Kapi Samuel in the Papua New Guinea goal, nodding the ball into the net to put his team in front.

Still the young Papua New Guinea side continued to create chances and Waqanicakau was forced into making another brilliant save before the end of a tight opening period.

Babob Labong’s side had scored 17 goals in their three matches, but a combination of Waqanicakau’s brilliance and shooting inaccuracy cost them today as they continued to squander chances in the second quarter.

France Catarogo made a scything run down the pitch and Samuel brought him down to concede a penalty which he duly converted in the 16th minute to double Fiji’s lead.

Catarogo got his second with a spectacular left footed effort two minutes before the end of the period.

Papua New Guinea had plenty of possession in the final period but the toll of an intense four match days showed, having never played any kind of internationals before the tournament. Catarogo scored his hat-trick before the end of the game to cement a deserved victory for Fiji.

Papua New Guinea 0

Fiji 3 (Steven DEAN 8’, France CATAROGO 16’ 22’34')

