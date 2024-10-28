Pork And Leek Sausage Delights Judges To Win Supreme Award

Tuesday 22nd October 2024

The highly anticipated Dunninghams Great New Zealand Sausage Competition has unveiled the nation’s top sausage at a special awards evening, where butchers from across the country gathered to find out who had snagged the top spot.

Westmere Butchery in Auckland beat over 800 other entries to be announced as the Supreme Winner with their Pork and Leek sausage. Praised by judges for its exceptional balance of flavour, texture, and quality ingredients, owner-operator Dave Rossiter of Westmere Butchery said he is humbled and over the moon to have won.

“It’s brilliant, just fantastic,” said Rossiter. “It’s a real team effort - we always put our heads together when deciding what to make. It’s a bit of trial and error throughout the year, but with a lot of love, it’s paid off this year.”

This year saw fierce competition, with 808 sausages and mince products (meatballs and burger patties) submitted across 16 categories—13 for sausages and 3 for mince. The competition, an annual celebration of craftsmanship and flavour, showcases the best from butchers and producers from every corner of the country.

Well-known food writer and competition judge Kathy Paterson said, “The flavours they used are a classic combination that works well together. They nailed the balance and seasoning, and the leek was perfectly cooked and tender, creating an excellent texture. The flavours of both the leek and the pork came through beautifully, resulting in a truly delicious sausage.”

Technical judge Brian Everton of Cabernet Foods added, “Technically, it stood out for how well-balanced and evenly distributed the ingredients were throughout the sausage. You could see the flavour, the grind, and the quality of the meat, which came together to create a winning combination.”

The general public were also invited to taste and vote on their favourite sausage during a lunchtime ‘People’s Choice’ sausage sizzle. The top six highest-scoring sausages were tasted anonymously, with Mapari Meats in Mt Wellington, Auckland claiming victory with their Venison Chorizo and taking home the People’s Choice Award.

“This is enormous for Mapari Meats, we’re so proud. We pride ourselves on making the best sausages in the country, so we’re really stoked to win this award – voted by the people – tonight,” said Geoff Calder, owner of Mapari Meats.

In addition to awards for the Supreme Sausage and People’s Choice, Princes Street Butcher & Kitchen in Dunedin claimed the Dunninghams Choice Award for their Traditional Pork sausage. This award is given to the top-scoring sausage made with Dunninghams' spice mix. Winners were also announced for each of the 16 individual categories. These results highlight the incredible range of New Zealand’s sausage-making talent and the growing appreciation for quality mince products.

The announcement of New Zealand's top sausages, burger patties, and meatballs couldn’t have been timed more perfectly, coinciding with Labour Weekend and the nationwide ritual of preparing barbecues as summer approaches. As Kiwis dust off their grills, they now have a trusted source for New Zealand’s top snarlers, ensuring summer barbecues will be a sizzling success.

A full geographical list of the medal-winning sausages is available here

The Dunninghams Great New Zealand Sausage Competition is proudly supported by Dunninghams, Big Chill, Kiwi Labels, Multivac Handtmann and Pact Packaging.

