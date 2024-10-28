Womad Aotearoa Unveils 13 Captivating New Acts For The 2025 Festival

WOMAD 2024 - Image Credit Joaco Dibbern

Following the success of its incredible first lineup in September, WOMAD Aotearoa has unveiled 13 new acts for the 2025 festival. This lineup transcends geographical and musical boundaries, bringing together artists from Aotearoa to Scotland, Brazil to Palestine, Cuba to Niger, blending traditional and contemporary sounds and ranging from classical to electronic and desert rock to folk. WOMAD Aotearoa once again brings together art and music, celebrating the world’s diverse cultures over three memorable days of excitement, discovery, joy, and unity.

Joining the 2025 festival lineup are trailblazers of the Shamstep music movement, 47Soul from Palestine/Jordan; Cuba's Ana Carla Maza, who brings her soulful cello and emotive songwriting, seamlessly merging classical training with the rhythms of her homeland; and Brazil's Bala Desejo, offering a fresh voice in MPB, samba, and pop.

The festival will feature the power trio Delgres, who blends the blues with Caribbean influences, and the hypnotic guitar riffs of Etran de’Lair, infusing traditional Tuareg music with sun schlazed desert rock. Serbia's Goran Bregović & His Wedding & Funeral Band will add to the WOMAD experience with their masterful fusion of Balkan folk, rock, and classical sounds as will India's Satish Vyas & U Rajesh with their sitar and tabla melodies, blending traditional Indian music with modern influences. Scotland's Talisk will instantly enthral with their intricate folk arrangements, and Australia's Ukulele Death Squad will add a playful twist to popular songs one nylon string at a time.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading WOMAD Aotearoa welcomes Black Comet’s high-energy fusion of rock, funk and world influences, rising star CHAII’s blend of Persian heritage and contemporary beats, The Beths with their captivating intricate guitar work and introspective power-pop melodies, and Who Shot Scott’s unique mix of Middle Eastern sounds with hip hop and punk rock. These artists embody the vibrant diversity of Aotearoa's current live music scene.

These 13 new acts will join the already announced Queen Omega from Trinidad and Tobago, a powerhouse in the world-reggae scene. UK’s Nitin Sawhney, a celebrated musician and composer known for his genre-blending artistry, Australia’s folktronic act Amaru Tribe, and Aotearoa’s The Veils, led by the captivating Finn Andrews with the talented NZTrio. The festival will mark The Veils’ new album Asphodel's live debut.

Each unique performer brings a dynamic mix of global talent, promising a diverse and exciting festival experience at WOMAD Aotearoa, set to take place from March 14-16, 2025, at the renowned Brooklands Park and the Bowl of Brooklands in Ngāmotu (New Plymouth).

WOMAD Aotearoa remains committed to ensuring the festival’s continued success in New Plymouth, New Zealand. For the third consecutive year, ticket prices will remain steady, making the festival accessible to all.

Festival-goers can start getting excited for an incredible lineup of global artists, a diverse array of workshops, engaging speakers, and a variety of delicious food and retail options. The festival will also continue to offer family-friendly spaces ensuring a welcoming atmosphere for all.

With more exciting announcements to come.

