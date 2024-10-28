Sport Programme + Dates Confirmed For Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

The Commonwealth Games Federation has confirmed Glasgow as the host of the 2026 Commonwealth Games and has announced the dates and sports programme for the Games.

Glasgow 2026 will be contested from July 23rd to August 2nd and will feature a 10-sport programme concentrated across four venues within an eight-mile corridor. The sports are:

Athletics and Para Athletics (Track & Field)

Swimming and Para Swimming

Artistic Gymnastics

Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling

Netball

Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting

Boxing

Judo

Bowls and Para Bowls

3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball

“While it’s great that the Games have been confirmed, the news is bittersweet for some of our athletes and member federations, with a number of traditional sports not on the programme,” said NZOC CEO Nicki Nicol.

“While the sports programme is a shift from past Games, we know that compromises were required in order to find a host nation following the unprecedented withdrawal by Victoria. We share in the disappointment of the sports that have missed out and we hope they will be back on the programme at future editions of the Games.”

Nicol says that while some sports have missed out, many of New Zealand’s Commonwealth Games athletes are celebrating the announcement.

“Confirmation of the dates and sporting programme gives our athletes and sports certainty and allows them to focus on their preparation, knowing when and where they will be competing.

“The Commonwealth Games is a fantastic event which brings huge cultural and societal benefits and often serves as a stepping stone for athletes aspiring to compete in other major multisport events like the Olympics.”

Nicol also acknowledged the effort from the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Games Scotland to be innovative to deliver a Games under difficult circumstances.

“Glasgow did a fantastic job of hosting the 2014 Commonwealth Games and we thank Scotland for once again putting its hand up to host.

“We look forward to returning to Scotland and representing New Zealand on the Commonwealth stage.”

New Zealand has a rich history at the Commonwealth Games and NZOC planning will now ramp up to support athletes and sports as they prepare for the Games.

