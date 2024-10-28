Laufey Announces Debut Concert Film

GRAMMY®-winning Icelandic-Chinese artist Laufey announces the cinematic release of her debut concert film, Laufey’s A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl. Beginning December 6, the musical adventure will be available for limited screenings in cinemas and IMAX theaters and will captivate audiences worldwide with stunning visuals and Laufey’s mesmerizing vocals as she performs alongside the legendary Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Watch the first-look from the film HERE.

Tickets for Laufey's A Night At The Symphony are on sale from Wednesday, October 30 at www.anightatthesymphony.com. Visit the event website for more information and ticketing details for IMAX and standard format cinemas.

Laufey’s A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl was filmed in Laufey’s adopted hometown of Los Angeles. Directed by Sam Wrench (Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour), Laufey takes the audience on a spell-binding sonic journey under the stars, performing alongside the legendary Los Angeles Philharmonic. Playing the iconic venue that Ella Fitzgerald and so many of Laufey’s heroes played before her, the film gives a behind-the-scenes look at the monumental show. As Variety sums up “Laufey feels like she was born to play the Hollywood Bowl.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Laufey says, “It’s always been a dream of mine to present my music with the LA Philharmonic. To be able to bring that concert to people way beyond LA and the Hollywood Bowl is so meaningful to me, especially as I come from so many different parts of the world, which have all played a part in inspiring my work and artistic journey.”

Wrench states, “Capturing Laufey’s debut concert at the Hollywood Bowl was a dream; cinematically sublime with a scale and intimacy that is so evident in Laufey’s music. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this on the big screen.”

Kymberli Frueh, SVP Programming and Content Acquisitions at Trafalgar Releasing, said “Laufey’s distinctive fusion of jazz, pop, and classical influences resonates across generations of fans, exploring timeless themes of love, longing, and self-discovery. Set against the enchanting backdrop of the iconic Hollywood Bowl, Laufey’s artistry shines through as only concert film maestro and director, Sam Wrench, can orchestrate. Her authenticity has quickly garnered millions of fans across the world, captivated by her vocal range and emotional depth.”

Laufey’s A Night At The Symphony: Hollywood Bowl is produced by VEEPS Studios with Max Gredinger, Bianca Bhagat, Devin Dehaven, Kyle Heller, Michael Schneider, and Jessica Roulston, and is presented in cinemas by Trafalgar Releasing.

About Laufey

Laufey (pronounced lāy-vāy) is a 25-year-old Icelandic-Chinese composer, singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist who writes songs inspired by jazz greats and classical masters while possessing a point of view that could only be conveyed by a 21st-century twentysomething. “My goal is to bring jazz and classical music to my generation through a more accessible road,” she explains.

Raised between Reykjavík and Washington, D.C. with annual visits to Beijing, Laufey grew up playing cello as well as piano and became hooked on the jazz standards of Ella Fitzgerald after digging through her father’s record collection. In 2020, while still a student at Berklee College of Music, she released her debut single “Street by Street,” which caught the attention of young audiences worldwide and quickly garnered Laufey a dedicated fanbase online. In 2022, she released her debut full-length Everything I Know About Love, which reached #1 on Billboard’s Alternative New Artist Album chart while lead single “Valentine” reached #1 on the Spotify Jazz Chart.

Her 2023 sophomore album Bewitched saw wild success around the world, winning the GRAMMY® Award for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album, debuting #2 globally on Spotify and setting the record for the biggest Jazz debut in history on Spotify. The album received widespread critical acclaim with the Los Angeles Times calling her a “musical tour de force.” Off the back of the album’s massive success, Laufey’s tours immediately sold-out worldwide, including dates at the Hollywood Bowl, Radio City Music Hall, Royal Albert Hall and Sydney Opera House. Festival headline sets, editorial features in Vogue, appearances on late night TV and at the 2024 Met Gala cemented her status as a “Gen Z It Girl” (The New York Times). Today, she has over 3 billion streams across all platforms and is the biggest streaming artist from Iceland in the world.

About Trafalgar Releasing

Trafalgar Releasing, the global leader in event cinema distribution, harnesses the power of cinema to bring fans together in more than 15,000 cinemas across 132 countries. A subsidiary of Trafalgar Entertainment, Trafalgar Releasing’s operations include production, acquisition, marketing, and distribution of live or pre-recorded content to cinemas worldwide led by an international team based in the UK, US and Germany. Featuring live concerts, music documentaries, world-class opera, award-winning theatre, and more from leading names in entertainment such as Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, BTS, Metallica, Oasis, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, the Royal Opera House and others, Trafalgar Releasing has repeatedly shattered event cinema box office records, most recently with international distribution for TAYLOR SWIFT | THE ERAS TOUR, the highest-grossing concert film of all time.

About IMAX Corporation

IMAX, an innovator in entertainment technology, combines proprietary software, architecture, and equipment to create experiences that take you beyond the edge of your seat to a world you've never imagined. Top filmmakers and studios are utilizing IMAX systems to connect with audiences in extraordinary ways, making IMAX's network among the most important and successful theatrical distribution platforms for major event films around the globe. IMAX is headquartered in New York, Toronto, and Los Angeles, with additional offices in London, Dublin, Tokyo, and Shanghai. As of June 30, 2024, there were 1,780 IMAX systems (1,705 commercial multiplexes, 12 commercial destinations, 63 institutional) operating in 89 countries and territories. Shares of IMAX China Holding, Inc., a subsidiary of IMAX Corporation, trade on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code “1970”.

IMAX®, IMAX® 3D, Experience It In IMAX®, The IMAX Experience®, DMR®, Filmed For IMAX®, IMAX LIVE™, and IMAX Enhanced® are trademarks and trade names of IMAX Corporation or its subsidiaries that are registered or otherwise protected under laws of various jurisdictions.

About AWAL

AWAL offers a modern approach to the traditional record company, providing artists all the resources and expertise of a global label, while allowing them to retain ownership and control of their music. With local offices around the world, AWAL’s services include global marketing and creative services, A&R, playlist and radio promotion, publicity, synch and brand partnerships, and access to real-time comprehensive music data and insights.

With a mission to partner with independent artists to tell stories that shape culture, AWAL’s diverse roster ranges from rising artists to globally renowned acts, including Little Simz, JVKE, Laufey, Jungle, deadmau5/kx5, Moses Sumney, Djo, Lil Peep, JPEGMAFIA, Maddie Zahm, Lauv, Young the Giant, SBTRKT, mxmtoon, Tom Misch and more. AWAL also helped develop the careers of an impressive roster of alumni including Steve Lacy, Rex Orange County, FINNEAS, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, girl in red, Lizzy McAlpine, and Kim Petras, among others.

About VEEPS Studios

VEEPS is the world’s leading streaming platform for live music and entertainment, where fans can connect with their favorite artists through live and on-demand concerts, comedy shows, concert films, and more. Launched in 2018 by Joel and Benji Madden, VEEPS has streamed performances to millions of viewers worldwide for thousands of artists including Billie Eilish, Bob Dylan, Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters, and Kings of Leon. In 2024, the company launched VEEPS Studio, a division focused on bringing film projects to life and connecting them with viewers around the world. VEEPS has been named a Fast Company World’s Most Innovative Company, nominated for an Emmy, and holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest ticketed livestream performance by a solo male artist. VEEPS is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

About Foundations

Foundations Artist Management is a premier, full service artist management and development company. Foundations has proven that patience, commitment and loyalty can create meaningful business and culturally impactful artist careers. The boutique company's commitment to artist development and relationship building has resulted in artists achieving multi-platinum records from billions of streams, GRAMMY® and EMMY awards, NY Times Bestsellers, film and television features, and sold out theater, amphitheater, and arena tours world wide.

