Strictly Ballroom The Musical: All-Star Cast Announced

Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom The Musical is set to cha-cha into Christchurch for the very first time at The Court Theatre next month and will be the last tango at The Shed before the theatre company moves into its brand-new, purpose-built home in the city.

Directed by Benjamin Kilby-Henson who helmed the smash-hit productions of Something Rotten! and Little Shop of Horrors for The Court Theatre, this splendidly camp comedy-musical will have you foxtrotting through summer in a haze of sequins, satin and hairspray!

Dig out the voting paddles as it also features choreography by Kira Josephson (Something Rotten!, Little Shop of Horrors, Jesus Christ Superstar), and specialist ballroom choreography by the one and only Jonny Williams who became a household name competing in eight seasons of Dancing with the Stars, partnering Angela Bloomfield, Megan Alatini, Miriama Smith, Barbara Kendall, Chrystal Chenery, Jess Quinn, Carolyn Taylor, and Eli Matthewson.

Not only that but the music, under the direction of groove meister Richard Marrett, will have audiences in their own boogie wonderland. Every song is a banger, including John Paul Young’s Love is in the Air, Cyndi Lauper’s Time After Time, Doris Day’s Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps, new music by David Foster, Sia Furler, and Eddie Perfect, and many, many more.

We’re raising the barre this summer!!

Inspired by his childhood, Luhrmann's Strictly Ballroom -- a hit film starring Dancing with the Stars judge Paul Mercurio -- follows Scott Hastings, an arrogant and rebellious young ballroom dancer. When Scott’s radical dance moves see him fall out of favour with the Australian Federation, he finds himself dancing with Fran, a beginner with no moves at all. Spurred on by one another, this unlikely pair gathers the courage to defy both convention and their families – and discover that, to be winners, the steps don’t need to be strictly ballroom…

"Of all of my shows, Strictly Ballroom is the most personal," Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge, The Great Gatsby, Romeo + Juliet) revealed. "From escaping into the world of competitive ballroom dancing as a child, and my mother going on to be a dance teacher, through to the formative moment at the National Institute of Dramatic Art when a group of talented students and I brought together the classical myth of triumph over oppression and placed it in this world of suburban theatre, the first production of Strictly Ballroom was born."

Following hot on the heels of last summer’s box office-smashing, mega musical Something Rotten! that was so good it commanded an encore season, Strictly Ballroom The Musical reunites the director with many of his troupe as well as some of the finest dancers and actors on the planet.

Bringing paso doble-ing protagonist Scott Hastings to life is Rania Potaca-Osborne, fresh from the Tony Award-winning production Moulin Rouge! The Musical. He is also known for his moves in stage productions of West Side Story and The Wedding Singer as well as TV shows including The Voice Australia and The Real Full Monty, and working with artists such as Sam Smith.

Scott’s dance partner Fran is played by Lucy Sutcliffe (Something Rotten!, Next to Normal), and his father Doug by Court Theatre regular Jonathan Martin (Marty Drinnan, Shortland Street) who recently played the ridiculous Nick Bottom in Something Rotten!.

His dance teacher mum Shirley is played by Jessie Lawrence (Westside, 800 Words, Dirty Laundry, Nothing Trivial, The Kick) while Australian Dance Federation head Barry Fife will be played by perennial favourite, Roy Snow (Murder on the Orient Express, Fun Home, Little Shop of Horrors, Chicago, Legally Blonde the Musical).

Coach Les is played by Gore Gold Guitar Award and Entertainer of the Year winner Cameron Clayton, fresh from playing Brother Jeremiah in two incredible seasons of Something Rotten! and Tom Collins in the pop-culture phenomenon RENT.

Best known for playing Riff Raff in The Rocky Horror Show, holding the world record as the actor with the most performances in the show’s 50-year history, Kristian Lavercombe will play J.J. Silvers, the MC for the State Dance Finals.

Fran’s father Rico will be played by Noah Missell who has spent the past few years touring with Michael Cassel Group’s Mary Poppins. In 2021, he played Moose/Jet Boy and covered the role of Bernardo in the Perth and Brisbane tours of West Side Story with Opera Australia. Noah was also recently a livestream presenter for Echelon Production’s online gameshow The Mind Masters.

A couple more Court Theatre fan favourites, Monique Clementson and Ben Freeth (Something Rotten!, Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express) play champion dancer Tina Sparkle and Ken Railings, a Pan Pacific Champion who becomes a hero, a guiding light to all dancers, someone who'll set the right example.

Scott’s best friend Wayne Burns is brought to life by Isaac Pawson (Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar, Jersey Boys, Ladies Night, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Fun Home) while Wayne's partner and fiancé and Liz's best friend Vanessa will be played by Tiahli Martyn, fresh from a critically-acclaimed season of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel and Something Rotten!. Liz will be played by Sophie Harris (fresh from the Showbiz Christchurch seasons of Mamma Mia! and Kinky Boots), while the wonderfully warm Abuela is played by Camila Rossi.

Also joining this all-star lineup as Nathan is Olly Humphries (Something Rotten!, Chicago, Titus Andronicus, Legally Blonde the Musical, Mary Poppins, Kinky Boots, Shrek the Musical, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert), Ethan Chittock, Charlotte Howe, Kate Kelly, Hillary Moulder, Brylee Bucher, Kira Josephson, Jeremy Hinman, Bryn Monk and Iosia Tofilau.

Other creative team members include Dan Williams (Set Designer, Co-Costume Designer), Daniella Salazar (Co-Costume Designer), Glen Ruske (Sound Designer), Grant Robertson (Lighting Designer), and Louise Topping (Stage Manager).

This feel-good ballroom sensation is sure to make for an unforgettable night under the glitter ball that will send your heart soaring and toes tapping! Don’t miss our last tango at The Shed.

Get your derrière into action and grab a ticket today.

