Wildfoods Festival Line Up Announced

29 October 2024

Hokitika, New Zealand – The Hokitika Wildfoods Festival is excited to announce that legendary New Zealand bands Hello Sailor and The Jordan Luck Band will headline the 35th edition of the festival, taking place on 8 March 2025. As the festival gears up to celebrate its milestone year, the addition of these iconic performers promises an unforgettable musical experience to accompany the adventurous culinary offerings that have made this event famous.

Both Hello Sailor and The Jordan Luck Band are household names in New Zealand’s music scene, and their performances are set to be a highlight of the 35th anniversary celebrations.

Hello Sailor, best known for their role in defining the Kiwi rock sound of the late 1970s and 1980s, will celebrate their 50th anniversary at the festival. With classics like “Gutter Black” and “Blue Lady,” the band has left an indelible mark on New Zealand's cultural landscape. Despite the loss of founding members Graham Brazier and Dave McArtney, the band continues to carry forward their legacy with captivating live performances that blend nostalgia with raw energy.

Meanwhile, The Jordan Luck Band, fronted by Jordan Luck—former lead singer of The Exponents—brings an electric stage presence that has cemented them as festival favourites around the country. Known for sing-along anthems like “Why Does Love Do This to Me?” and “Victoria,” Luck's infectious energy and timeless hits are guaranteed to get the crowd moving.

"We’re thrilled to have two of New Zealand’s most celebrated bands headlining this year's festival," says festival director Melanie Anderson. "Their music is an exciting addition to the already vibrant atmosphere, and will make the 35th Hokitika Wildfoods Festival one to remember."

Alongside these musical acts, the festival remains true to its roots, offering attendees the chance to experience a wide range of unique and daring foods, from traditional wild foods like huhu grubs to inventive new dishes that celebrate the West Coast’s natural bounty.

As Hokitika Wildfoods Festival prepares for its 35th event, organisers are expecting even larger numbers than 2024. Festival-goers can purchase Earlybird tickets for the 35th Hokitika Wildfoods Festival at a reduced rate until the end of November 2024. Tickets are available here.

About the Hokitika Wildfoods Festival:

The Hokitika Wildfoods Festival is a renowned celebration of the wild West Coast food and lifestyle. The festival draws thousands of visitors each year to Hokitika, Aotearoa, for a one-of-a-kind experience.

The festival first came into fruition in 1990 when Hokitika local, Claire Bryant, instigated the very first celebration of local wild foods. Her wine cellar was very well stocked with a home brew of West Coast gorse flower wine and people were clamouring for a taste of her rose petal brew. The first event also coincided with the 125th anniversary celebration of the birth of Hokitika in March 1990. Locals and the rest of New Zealand were captured by the magic of the festival, and they still are to this day.

