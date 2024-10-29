Entries Open For The 2025 World Of Wearableart Competition

The designers and creators of the world are being invited to let their imagination take flight and be seen in new light, with the launch of the 2025 World of WearableArt (WOW) Competition.

The 2025 sections for the world’s most prestigious wearable art competition include Air, Neon and Myths & Legends, alongside the annual sections of Aotearoa, Open and Avant-Garde.

WOW Head of Competition Sarah Nathan says 2025 is set to be an extraordinary year as the show that presents the finalist designs celebrates 20 years in Aotearoa New Zealand’s creative capital, Wellington.

“The WOW Competition offers the creators of the world the opportunity to unleash their imagination without the bounds of commercial constraint. We know there are already incredible ideas simmering out there for the 2025 Competition section themes, following an extraordinary 2024 season.”

The process of creating wearable art, seeing it brought to life onstage in a world class spectacle seen by 60,000 people, and connecting with fellow creatives are what drive designers throughout the world to enter, Ms Nathan says.

“There truly is no other stage like WOW – it's a living gallery and world class arena spectacle that wraps world-leading music, lighting, dance and storeys-high AV around the best wearable art in the world. There’s nothing quite like seeing the finalist designers’ reactions to seeing their work come to life at WOW.”

For almost four decades, WOW has invited designers and creators to challenge the conventional and create the unimaginable through wearable art.

WOW finalists come from all corners of the globe and a broad spectrum of creative and technical disciplines – from fashion and costume designers, to jewellers, architects, and engineers.

Designers are encouraged to focus on original storytelling and excellence in construction, Ms Nathan says.

“Entries are assessed on how they put the ‘art’ in wearable art through evoking an emotion or telling a story. They need to literally ‘wow’ the judges with unconventional and unexpected takes on what can be worn by the human form. WOW Competition finalist designs are showcased across a three week show season, so they also need to be crafted meticulously and robustly.”

Who Can Enter WOW?

The WOW Competition is open to anyone over the age of 18, from anywhere around the world. Individuals or teams consisting of two or three designers are permitted.

How To Enter:

The 2025 WOW Competition is now open. New entrants can begin their WOW journey by creating a profile on the WOW Designer Hub.

The international design community have until 20 February 11:59pm NZDT 2025 and New Zealand designers have until 9 April 11:59pm NZST 2025 to complete their garments and online submission, following which the selection and judging process takes place.

