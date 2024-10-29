National Library To Host The Lilburn Lecture 2024 – The Music Critic: An Endangered Species In Aotearoa?

The Lilburn Trust, in association with the Alexander Turnbull Library, will host the Lilburn Lecture 2024 at the National Library Auditorium. This free event will run from 6pm on Friday 1 November.

RSVP is required, as seats are limited. Book your spot by emailing: ATLCentenary@dia.govt.nz

This year arts commentator Elizabeth Kerr explores the role of the music critic in the Aotearoa arts ecosystem, looking back to Lilburn’s own experiences under the harsh pen of critics and recalling feisty New Zealand music writers from last century. She will outline her own journey in a media landscape where arts coverage is demonstrably shrinking and offer some ideas for restoration of “a species in danger of extinction”.

“Music criticism in Aotearoa, as a bridge between musicians, composers and their audience, needs future-focused attention and action to ensure the stories of our music are told and the sector thrives,” says Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Kerr MNZM is a New Zealand-based freelance music critic and commentator and has worked in music and the arts for many years as a broadcaster, writer, university lecturer and arts leader. A firm believer that critical writing is always important to the health of music as an art form. Elizabeth writes articles about classical music for the NZ Listener, as well as on her website Five Lines.

The annual Lilburn Lectures are a collaboration between the Lilburn Trust and the Alexander Turnbull Library. This year’s lecture will be the eleventh in this series of open public talks. It also marks 50 years since the Archive of New Zealand Music was established at the Turnbull Library.

