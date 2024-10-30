FleaBITE Releases New Album - PIGGY OINK OINK

October 18th, 2024

fleaBITE is back with a bang—well, more like an oink!—as they drop their highly anticipated sixth album, PIGGY OINK OINK. Packed with quirky, fun-filled tunes, this album promises to have families dancing, laughing, and oinking along in no time! Written and produced by Robin Nathan, the album blends fleaBITE’s signature cheeky style with high-energy beats and whimsical melodies, making it a must-listen for kids and parents alike.

With three Best New Zealand Children’s Album awards under their belt, fleaBITE proves once again that they’re the reigning champions of quirky, family-friendly music.

The album’s title track, PIGGY OINK OINK, is an irresistible hit about a chatty pig who loves a good walk and some tasty buns in the sun. The infectious chorus will have kids and parents singing “Oink Oink” all day long. Each track on this playful collection offers something new and exciting—from the crunchy, bouncy POP KORN to the colorful celebration of life in COLOUR ME.

Working alongside renowned producer Lorenzo Buhne, fleaBITE continues to blend their cheeky style with high-energy beats and magical melodies. The result? An album that celebrates imagination, fun, and the sheer joy of music.

But wait—there’s more! To celebrate the album release, fleaBITE has dropped a fantastic music video for PIGGY OINK OINK, filled with playful animations and adorable pig characters. It’s a feast for the eyes and ears, bringing the album’s whimsical spirit to life.

Album Highlights:

• PIGGY OINK OINK: A lively anthem about a talkative pig and her adventures.

• SHAMPOO: A song about a turtle in desperate need of a fresh start (and a bottle of shampoo).

• EVERYTHING CHANGE: A joyful ode to the changing seasons, reminding us that every day brings something new.

• SWIMMING UNDERWATER: Dive deep into the calm and peaceful world below the surface.

• POP KORN: A crunchy tune that celebrates the joy of popcorn, whether it’s salty or sweet!

Supported by NZ On Air Music and NZ On Air Tamariki, fleaBITE is continuing their tradition of crafting music that’s as entertaining for parents as it is for kids.

Follow fleaBITE for all the latest updates:

• Instagram: @fleabitenz

• Facebook: fleabitenz

For more information, visit fleabite.co.nz. Get ready to oink, dance, and laugh along with PIGGY OINK OINK!

