Southern Land Named New Volunteer Sponsor For 2025 Challenge Wanaka Festival

Southern Land's Corporate Team which competed in the 2024 Challenge Wānaka Half, Rob Renton (Runner), Damian McLean (Cyclist) and Sarah Allen (Swimmer). [Photo/Supplied]

The Challenge Wānaka Sports Trust is thrilled to announce Southern Land Development Consultants as the official Volunteer Sponsor for the highly anticipated 2025 Gallagher Insurance Challenge Wānaka Festival. Known for their commitment to land development and community engagement, Southern Land brings their expertise and passion to the event, which is set to be one of the most vibrant triathlon festivals in New Zealand.

As a multi-disciplinary land development consultancy based in Wānaka, Queenstown, and Cromwell, Southern Land offers a wide range of services, including land surveying, geographical information systems, civil engineering, resource management planning, and cycle trail design. But beyond their professional expertise, the Southern Land team are adventurers at heart, with a genuine love for outdoor activities, whether that’s on skis, mountain bikes, kayaks, or simply enjoying the natural beauty of the region.

“Community involvement is a core value for Southern Land, and Challenge Wānaka is a perfect alignment of our love for the outdoors and our dedication to fostering community spirit,” said Luc Waite, Southern Land Director. “Volunteering not only connects us with others but helps us add meaningful value to the communities we serve. We’re excited to support the volunteers who make Challenge Wānaka possible.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Volunteers are indeed the heartbeat of Challenge Wānaka. As a charitable trust, the Challenge Wānaka Sports Trust depends on the goodwill, skills, and dedication of these community members. They bring enthusiasm, adaptability, and a strong sense of teamwork to every aspect of the event, enabling athletes to pursue their dreams in a positive, encouraging atmosphere. The volunteer programme provides people of all ages with opportunities to be part of a team, develop new skills, meet others, and gain unforgettable experiences.

“Southern Land’s support is invaluable as we work to inspire active, healthy lifestyles and provide a space for social connection through volunteering,” said Jane Sharman, Challenge Wānaka Trust and Event Director. “Their alignment with our mission to uplift and support our local community is energising, and together, we’ll create an environment where volunteers and athletes alike can thrive.”

Southern Land’s core values—community, people and relationships, and a passion for learning—are deeply integrated into their work and resonate closely with the spirit of Challenge Wānaka. Their commitment extends beyond sponsorship, as they actively participate in the Trust’s events and activities. Southern Land will not only have staff and families volunteering at an aid station on the run leg, but they’re also fielding two teams in the Challenge Wānaka Half Corporate Trophy. Recently, a Southern Land team of three celebrated success by securing third place in the Challenge Wānaka Multi event.

As we count down to the 2025 Gallagher Insurance Challenge Wānaka Festival, the support from Southern Land promises to enhance the experience for volunteers, athletes, and spectators alike. We look forward to a successful event that celebrates the spirit of community, outdoor adventure, and the lasting impact of volunteerism.

About Southern Land Development Consultants: Southern Land is a leading land development consultancy offering a wide range of services, from land surveying and civil engineering to cycle trail design. Based in Wānaka, Queenstown, and Cromwell, they are a team of outdoor enthusiasts dedicated to delivering exceptional service to clients while embracing the unique lifestyle of the region.

