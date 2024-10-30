A-Leagues Unveils Fan Activity For Unite Round 2024/25

The Australian Professional Leagues (APL) has today unveiled plans for the grassroots activity and fan zones at Unite Round 2024/25 as excitement continues to build towards the ‘ultimate away day’.

In less than a month, Sydney will host all 12 Ninja A-League Women and Isuzu UTE A-League Men matches across two distinct hubs, with a football feast for the family at Leichhardt Oval, while Allianz Stadium is set to create one of the most unique atmospheres in Australian sport.

The second edition of Unite Round will take place across the weekend of November 22-24, and will include a fan zone and grassroots activities to add to the action-packed weekend.

Unite Round Fan Zone:

Unite Round 2024/25 will feature a unique Fan Zone at Moore Park between Allianz Stadium and the SCG. Ideal for the family or to challenge or relax with your friends, the Unite Round Fan Zone will be a great pit-stop as part of your matchday experience.

Test your skills in the ‘Soccer AM’ style Top Bins Challenge, then relax in the SharkNinja Chill Out Zone, where you can grab delicious food and drinks while catching the Unite Round matches live on giant screens. Fans can also relive their favourite A-Leagues memory in the 20 Year Celebration Walk, snap a selfie with the Giant Mitre Official Match Ball at the photo station, and enjoy music from resident DJs.

Leichhardt Oval Fan Experience:

The picturesque Leichhardt Oval will host all six Ninja A-League Women matches and will include a family-focused Fan Zone including kids games and activities, music and delicious food and drinks from local vendors. It's the perfect way to soak up the atmosphere before the big matches and make the most of your game day experience.

Grassroots Activity

As part of Unite Round, the A-Leagues is hosting an exclusive female-only event - Girls Unite Gala Day - dedicated to introducing girls to the world of football in the most enjoyable and supportive way possible.

Whether a seasoned player or a newcomer to the sport, Girls Unite will give young footballers a chance to train and play like a professional with coaching clinics, small-sided football and the chance to snap a photo with the Ninja A-League Women trophy (and potentially your favourite player!). Held on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 November, participation also includes a ticket to the Ninja A-League Women double-header taking place at Leichhardt Oval that day. To register head here.

Unite Round 2024/25 will also play host to Unite Cup, an electrifying small-sided football tournament where young talent takes centre stage. Open to youth teams - both boys and girls - from local, regional, and interstate schools or clubs, Unite Cup promises an unforgettable experience.

Hosted at Moore Park West, this three-day event features small-sided football matches across multiple age groups, from under 8 to under 12. Unite Cup is a premier youth football tournament that brings together the future stars of the game to showcase their talent and passion for the beautiful game. Register here to become the first-ever champions of Unite Cup.

Fan Travel:

Every ticket to Unite Round includes return public transport within NSW from Friday to Sunday including the Sydney Metro Services, Sydney, Parramatta and Newcastle Light Rail, Harbour City and Newcastle Ferries, all Sydney metropolitan and outer metropolitan regular route bus services and rail network bounded by Bomaderry, Goulburn, Bathurst, Scone and Dungog stations (non-booked services). Visit www.transportnsw.info/events for details.

The APL has also organised free shuttle buses between Leichhardt Oval and Allianz Stadium so fans can travel easily between the two hubs, as well as exclusive buses from Newcastle and the Central Coast to Sydney for fans headed to Unite Round.

The A-Leagues’ official accommodation partner, IHG Hotels and Resorts, also has an offer across Unite Round with fans able to access up to 15% discount on select IHG hotels. Check out the IHG website for more information.

Tickets to Unite Round 2024/25 are available for Club Members and the General Public via Ticketek. Full Season Club Members can access a free ticket to their club’s Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Ninja A-League Women double-header matches, along with having access to a 10% discount for other Unite Round matches and additional tickets to their club’s double-header.

The A-Leagues is also offering exclusive hospitality options - suites, boxes or shared spaces - check out https://aleagueshospitality.com.au/ for more details.

This A-Leagues event is supported by the NSW Government through its tourism and major events agency, Destination NSW. For more information on the A-Leagues’ Unite Round 2024/25 head to the landing page for details on tickets, fixtures, accommodation and more.

For more information, please visit www.aleagues.com.au

Notes

Unite Round Fan Zone:

The Fan Zone will be open each day of Unite Round with open times as follows:

Friday 22 November, from 2:30pm

Saturday 23 November, from 12pm

Sunday 24 November, from 11am

Location: Moore Park Precinct, between Allianz Stadium and the Sydney Cricket Ground on Driver Avenue

Girls Unite Gala Day

Day 1: Saturday 23 November, 2024 from 8:30am to 12:00pm

Day 2: Sunday 24 November, 2024 from 8:30am to 12:00pm

Location: Leichhardt Oval - Oval No.2 Glover Street and Oval No.3 Maliyawul Street.

Unite Cup

Day 1: Friday 22 November, 2024 (Pool Rounds) from 8:00am to 4:00pm

Day 2: Saturday 23 November, 2024 (Pool Rounds & Semi Finals) from 8:00am to 4:00pm

Day 3: Sunday 24 November, 2024 (Finals & Trophy Presentation) from 8:00am to 12:00pm

Location: Moore Park West Centennial Park, Anzac Parade, Moore Park

Ticket offers:

Full Season Club Members can access a free ticket to their club’s Isuzu UTE A-League Men and Liberty A-League Women double-header matches.

All Club Members (including flexi members) can access a 10% discount for any additional tickets or tickets to other club’s matches.

Unite Round 2024/25 Fixtures:

Ninja A-League Women - Leichhardt Oval

Adelaide United vs Wellington Phoenix, Friday 22 November at 5:30pm AEDT

Western Sydney Wanderers vs Brisbane Roar, Friday 22 November at 8:15pm AEDT

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne Victory, Saturday 23 November at 2:15pm AEDT

Newcastle Jets vs Western United, Saturday 23 November at 5:00pm AEDT

Canberra United vs Perth Glory, Sunday 24 November at 1:30pm AEDT

Sydney FC vs Melbourne City FC, Sunday 24 November at 4:15pm AEDT

Isuzu UTE A-League Men - Allianz Stadium

Perth Glory vs Western United, Friday 22 November at 5:30pm AEDT

Newcastle Jets vs Central Coast Mariners, Friday 22 November at 8:00pm AEDT

Brisbane Roar vs Adelaide United, Saturday 23 November at 5:00pm AEDT

Sydney FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers, Saturday 23 November at 7:40pm AEDT

Wellington Phoenix vs Melbourne Victory, Sunday 24 November at 1:30pm AEDT

Macarthur FC vs Auckland FC, Sunday 24 November at 4:00pm AEDT

*Melbourne City FC to have a bye

