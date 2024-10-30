Students Welcomed As The National Certificate In Screen Industry Craft Skills Begins In ŌTautahi

Students as part of the Technical Stream during the classroom component of the course (Photo/Supplied)

The first cohort of students have begun the first steps in gaining the industry first qualification, the National Certificate in Screen Industry Craft Skills.

With over 100 applications, 64 were selected and this week have begun the classroom component for industry lead courses in Production, Technical, Logistics and Arts. These students will work with top industry leaders to learn key applied skills with selected students then transferring that knowledge to a workplace setting with paid learning on the upcoming feature film ‘Holy Days’.

Victoria Dabbs, co-founder of SHARE THE KNOWLEDGE says, “We were blown away by the calibre of applications and are thrilled to welcome the first cohort of students to Ōtautahi. We can't wait to watch them develop their skills across this programme."

Benny Joy Smith, one of the first students who is attending the PA/Runner/Cast Driver course says.

“This course has been a great asset for anyone wanting to join the NZ film industry. As an emerging film-maker, having the chance to meet and learn from industry professionals has been priceless and witnessing the production team assemble a feature film in real time is thrilling."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The classroom learning for the NZQA Level 3-6 courses will run across the next fortnight.

Kahurangi Toi Ātea is a partnership with Screen Industry training experts Share the Knowledge and leading educational provider in Māori Performing Arts, Te Wānanga Whare Tapere O Takitimu, in partnership with Toi Mai Workforce Development Council and with support from Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage. Local production house Firefly Films whose recent productions include feature films Bookworm and Uproar will facilitate the workplace learning.

© Scoop Media

