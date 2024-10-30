Match Day Update: Silver Ferns V Australian Diamonds

Cadbury Netball Series - Constellation Cup

Silver Ferns vs Australian Diamonds

Match 4 of 4

Venue: John Cain Arena, Melbourne.

Centre pass: Wednesday 30 October, 9pm (NZT)

Trans-Tasman Trophy

Net Blacks vs Aussie Kelpies

Match 4 of 4

John Cain Arena, Melbourne.

Centre pass: Wednesday 30 October, 6pm (NZT)

SILVER FERNS

Constellation Cup Series Game 4

Karin Burger

Ameliaranne Ekenasio

Maddy Gordon

Kate Heffernan

Kelly Jackson

Phoenix Karaka

Parris Mason

Grace Nweke

Claire O’Brien

Kimiora Poi

Amelia Walmsley

Maia Wilson

Match Notes

- The Silver Ferns and Diamonds have met 23 previous times in Melbourne with the Diamonds winning 13, the Silver Ferns nine and there has been one draw.

- The Diamonds have won past four meetings against the Silver Ferns in Melbourne. The Silver Ferns last win in Melbourne was in 2015 (50-47).

- The Diamonds and Silver Ferns have met at John Cain Arena on 12 previous occasions (first 2004/last 2023) and the Diamonds have won seven and the Silver Ferns five.

- The Diamonds hold an eight-win, three loss record in fourth Constellation Cup series matches.

- The Silver Ferns have won five of the past six meetings against the Diamonds. The Diamonds only win in that period was 63-50 in Nations Cup in January.

- The Silver Ferns have now won in double digit margins across the opening three matches against the Diamonds which is the first time in 171 previous meetings the Silver Ferns have done this.

- The Silver Ferns 64-goals (test one), 63-goals (test two) and 61-goals (test three) are the three highest 60 minute scores the Silver Ferns have ever scored against the Diamonds in 171 previous meetings. The only bigger scores were 67 & 66 but after extra time. 61-goals equaled the highest score prior to the 2024 Constellation Cup series.

- Grace Nweke's 50/53 at 94% accuracy in test one was her fifth Silver Ferns 50+ goal haul in juts 36 tests. In contrast Irene van Dyk shot 50+ goals on 11 occasions in 145 tests in the Silver Ferns dress.

- The Silver Ferns won three tests in a row against the Diamonds for the first time since 2005/06 when they won four in a row, two in 2005 & two in 2006.

- The Diamonds have only won two quarters across the opening three tests, the third quarter in tests ome & two, while the Silver Ferns have won nine and there has been one draw.

- The Silver Ferns didn't lose a quarter against the Diamonds in test three, just the 15th time in 171 meetings and the first time since 2018.

- The Silver Ferns have won five straight matches against the Diamonds in the Constellation Cup first first time with their win in Perth.

- The Silver Ferns have an unchanged 12 for test four with Erena Mikaere not travelling with the team to Australia.

- The Diamonds have made two changes their 12 for test four with Kiera Austin and Kate Moloney in for Cara Koenen and Rudi Ellis.

- Georgie Horjus became Diamond #193 when she made her debut in Perth. Horjus became the 46th South Australian to debut since 1938 and first since Maddy Proud in 2022.

- Dame Noeline Taurua recorded her 50th win for the Silver Ferns in Perth. Only Dame Lois Muir (91 wins) and Dame Ruth Aitken (87) have more wins as Silver Ferns coach.

- All four meetings between the teams this year have been decided in double digits; Diamonds by 13 (Jan), Silver Ferns by 14, 11 & 18 (Con Cup).

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

NET BLACKS

Trans-Tasman Trophy Series Game 4

Tanekohurangi Apaapa

Timothy Apisai

Dylan Bartels

Elliot Clark

Liam Dalton

Oceon Grady

Te Matahiapo

Thomson Matuku

Mikaira Raerino

Kruze Tangira

Joh Tukaki

Eriata Vercoe

Trans-Tasman Trophy Series Notes

- Kelpies shooter/defender Dravyn Lee-Tauroa is New Zealand born (Huntley).

- The Kelpies have won 3-0 in direct Trans-Tasman series in 2010, 2012, 2014 & 2018 & 2023

- In 2016 there was a “World Cup” (Australia, New Zealand, Tonga only) - Australia won all three matches.

- Australian Kelpies Head Coach Nerida Stewart is Swift #12 playing 24 matches in the Commonwealth Bank Trophy in 1998 & 1999.

- Australian Kelpies Assistant Coach Julie Fitzgerald is the most capped coach in national league history with 404 matches since 1997 with the Sydney Swifts, NSW Swifts, Waikato/BOP Magic & Giants.

- The Kelpies have won eight of the past nine meetings between the teams. The NET BLACKS only win was a 56-46 victory in Auckland in 2022.

- Other than the NET BLACKS 10-goal win Kelpies in 2022 (56-46) they have lost by an average of 22.6 goals per match in the other eight matches.

- In the three matches the Kelpies and NET BLACKS played in 2023 the NET BLACKS won just one of the 12 quarters, the third quarter in match two.

- The Kelpies won all three matches during the 2023 series by margins of 25, 14 and 14.

- NET BLACKS Head Coach Helene Wilson coached the Northern Mystics in the ANZ Premiership between 2017 and 2022 (107 matches at 55%) including claiming the 2021 ANZ Premiership title.

- NET BLACKS defender Oceon Grady's mum, Susan Natuka played at the 1991 NWC for Vanuatu.

Every match will be available to listen to on radio:

SENZ Radio: Listen live by downloading the SENZ App, tuning in to your local frequency

GOLD SPORT: Tune in live on your local frequency or listen via iHeartRadio

© Scoop Media

