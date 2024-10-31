TECH N9NE Announces March 2025 Australia And New Zealand Tour With Special Guest Joey Cool

24 October 2024

TECH N9NE is a beast. His ferocious "double time" rapping (rapping twice as fast as the beat without the loss of lyrical cadence) has made him a force to be reckon with since the 90's. Combine that with his dynamic stage presence and boundary-pushing music, make a TECH N9NE show unlike anything else.

Independent to the core, TECH N9NE has hit the road relentlessly averaging 100 live shows a year! TECH says that after all these years and shows he owes his growing success to his fans - whom he considers "family".

In 2022 Tech had massive success with ‘Face Off’ which included the rap debut for Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson alongside King ISO and Joey Cool. Rising Kansas City rap phenom, Joey Cool is being hailed as “hidden Gem” within the confines of Strange Music’s diverse roster of talent and will join Tech on this 2025 Tour

Watch ‘Face Off’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E9T78bT26sk

TECH N9NE’s live shows feel like a giant party… “its just pure adrenaline”. With the crowd hanging onto his every movement, TECH masterfully guides them through the evening of sonic chaos, feeding off the madness unleashing before his very eyes. No one puts on a show like TECH N9NE. If you haven’t seen TECH N9NE live, now is your chance to fix your mistake. If have already, this is another chance to witness one of the greatest live shows in Hip-Hop, period.

“Tech N9ne’s set was a masterclass in rap showmanship. It was filled with impeccable lyricism, a high-energy performance, and a strong bond between him and his fans”

TECH N9NE March 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Tuesday 18th March, WELLINGTON – Meow Nui

Wednesday 19th March, AUCKLAND – Powerstation

Friday 21st March, BRISBANE – Eatons Hill (All Ages)

Saturday 22nd March, SYDNEY – Metro Theatre

Wednesday 26th March, ADELAIDE – The Gov

Friday 28th March, MELBOURNE – Northcote Theatre

Sunday 30th March, Perth – Rosemount Hotel

TICKETS

Presale: Monday 28th October, 9am Local

General Public: Tuesday 29th October, 9am Local

Australia From: https://metropolistouring.com/tech-n9ne-2025/

New Zealand From: https://metropolistouring.com/newzealand/tech-n9ne-2025/

