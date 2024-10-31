New Zealand School Of Dance Performance Season 2024

The New Zealand School of Dance (NZSD) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Performance Season, taking place from 20-30 November 2024 at Te Whaea: National Dance & Drama Centre. This annual event is a highlight of the School’s calendar, showcasing the extraordinary dedication and passion that students apply to their training throughout the year.

(Photo/Supplied)

Students from both the classical ballet and contemporary dance streams will showcase their talent in a series of performances allowing audiences of family, friends and dance lovers the opportunity to see the rising talent of the future. This eclectic programme features a bold selection of works showcasing both the technical prowess and artistry of the School’s students.

This season celebrates the breadth of the art form – highlighting the next generation of choreographic voices, while paying homage to the timeless foundations of classical ballet.

Included in the programme will be Tim Podesta’s edgy work FORTE and Jenna Lavin’s intimate piece (S)EVEN. Additionally, audiences will be treated to a captivating rendition of the Garland Waltz from THE SLEEPING BEAUTY, originally choreographed by Marius Petipa.

New Zealand School of Dance classical ballet student Hugo Ernst-Russell and contemporary dance student, Trinity Maydon. (Photos/Stephen Acourt)

In the realm of contemporary dance, NZSD graduates Matte Roffe, Taane Mete and Zöe Dunwoodie have each developed large cast works highlighting their diverse talents, both technically and artistically.

In speaking of this year’s programme, New Zealand School of Dance Director Garry Trinder said:

"As a performer, I always wanted to move people and leave them feeling transported. With our Performance Season, it's even more emotional because we’re watching young people. Our students are honing their craft, they are taking their place in the world but they are absolutely unbelievable dancers already."

Performance Season at Te Whaea: National Dance & Drama Centre – 20-30 November 2024. Tickets from $19 are available at www.nzschoolofdance.ac.nz

