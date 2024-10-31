Champions Of The Past, The Present And The Future

Former Motocross of Nations rider for Team Switzerland, the now Tuakau-based Gaudenz Gisler (Honda) is expected to be among the leading riders in the over-60 years veterans’ class this weekend. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com

OCTOBER 31, 2024: Expect to see champions of the past, present and future locked in heated battles at the annual New Zealand Veterans' Motocross Nationals near Mosgiel this weekend.

Indeed, it will be former club, national and provincial champions and internationals from the past who will all flock together to make this Ewan Allan Honda-sponsored two-day event one to remember.

Hosted by the Mosgiel District Motorcycle Club, the 2024 New Zealand Veterans' Motocross Nationals at Scorgies Property, Lee Stream, Outram 9072, this coming Saturday and Sunday (November 2-3), it's also highly likely that a few unexpected names may end up being engraved on the trophies this time around, such is the depth of talent that is expected to be on show at this popular annual event.

The entry list of riders reads like a who's who and who-used-to-be-who of the sport and includes former international Motocross of Nations rider for Team Switzerland, the now Tuakau-based Gaudenz Gisler, New Plymouth’s 1998 New Zealand 500cc motocross champion Mitch Rowe and former Kiwi international Cam Negus, from Rotorua, but, even with their “star” status, they should not be taking too much for granted.

There are plenty of riders keen, willing and able to win and, despite their veteran status, many still rate among the sport's elite.

Standout riders might also include former Otago rugby captain-turned motocross exponent Dave Latta, from Balclutha, and Brighton’s former New Zealand championships frontrunner Campbell King, although any number of the equally-talented riders entered could be in the running for a podium finish.

Stalwarts of the sport such as New Plymouth’s Kelvin Gray, Richmond’s Shannon Hewetson, Christchurch’s Darren Paterson, Pauanui’s Ron Smit, Fairview’s Simon Richardt and Timaru’s Andrew Richardt, to name just a few, should also be worth looking out for.

Among the veteran women likely to feature at the weekend are recognised great names from the past such as Pegasus rider Kimberley Murphy and Blenheim's Stacey Emms, to name just a couple.

- Andy McGechan

