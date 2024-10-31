Reb Fountain Announces New Album 'How Love Bends' & National Tour April-May 2025

Image/SUPPLIED

Reb Fountain returns with her new album, How Love Bends out March 7, 2025, continuing her reign as one of Aotearoa’s most captivating and genre-defying musicians.

Produced by Dave Khan and Simon Gooding, How Love Bends showcases Reb’s poetic depth and her signature sound. Alongside her longtime band members Dave Khan (guitar/keys), Karin Canzek (bass), and Earl Robertson (drums) they’ve crafted an album that dives into the transformative nature of love in all its forms—its tenderness, its power, its chaos.

Building on the success of IRIS (2021) and her Taite Music Prize winning Flying Nun debut Reb Fountain, How Love Bends is a haunting and magnetic offering; a dynamic dreamscape that traverses love’s endless complexities. Reb’s medium is that of a surrealist, playing with the stories that we tell ourselves, she harnesses the sage wisdom of the dream; we embark upon a limitless exploration of love, life and loss within a landscape entirely of Reb’s making. Reb’s love is the stuff of chaos and oceans, vulnerability and revolution; stirring up the depths of the human condition and dancing with the richness of who we really are.

"Reb Fountain and the team have produced another beautifully understated gem of an album with, How Love Bends. I love the exploration of new and unusual analog tones and sounds, all wrapped up in the usual excellent songs. At Flying Nun, we are all super proud and stoked to be teaming up with Reb for this new album” - Ben Howe, Flying Nun

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Unapologetic, vulnerable, heartbroken and commanding; this is How Love Bends.

Contrasting the downbeat swagger of How Love Bends’ lead single Come Down, out today is Reb’s stunning new single Forever; an alt-pop mantra for the ages. “Forever was born of a dream; I woke up in the night with a melody, scraps of lyrics, the chorus, and a basic outline. That day Dave Khan and I built the song from this vision. I wanted the atmosphere of the song to harness the sage wisdom of the dream, to feel like a surreal exploration into the known, unseen, and mystical. It was also a chance to express the plight of the subconscious, wrestling with and coming to terms with one’s self—myself. I look forward to the next incarnation—putting this dreamwork into practice live on stage!"

How Love Bends is 11 tracks of mystical triumph. A reverent explorer Reb traverses the turbulent and tidal with heartbreaking vulnerability and blazen courage. This is Reb’s finest work to date - we can’t wait!

To celebrate How Love Bends release, Reb Fountain and her full band are embarking on a nationwide tour throughout April and May 2025. Known for her spellbinding performances and ability to weave introspective narratives through her music, fans across the country will have the opportunity to witness the magic that is Reb Fountain live. Those that have experienced Reb full flight live know how compelling she is on stage, these shows are not to be missed.

Beginning at Totara Street in Tauranga on Thursday 10 April, the tour heads to Gisborne, Napier, Hamilton, and Leigh before crossing to Te Waipounamu where they will play Oamaru, Dunedin, Queenstown and Christchurch before Wellington and the final show taking place at The Auckland Town Hall on Saturday 3 May.

Tickets for all dates go on sale Wednesday 30 October at midday from rebfountain.co.nz. How Love Bends is available to pre-order now on vinyl and CD.

REB FOUNTAIN - How Love Bends Album Release Tour

With special guest Pete Moriarity

April-May 2025

Tickets on sale Wed 30 October 12pm at rebfountain.co.nz

THU 10 APR

Totara Street | Tauranga

flicket.co.nz

FRI 11 APR

Dome Cinema | Gisborne

moshtix.co.nz

SAT 12 APR

MTG Century Theatre | Napier

moshtix.co.nz

THU 17 APR

Last Place | Hamilton

moshtix.co.nz

SAT 19 APR

Leigh Sawmill | Leigh

moshtix.co.nz

FRI 25 APR

Grainstore Gallery | Oamaru

moshtix.co.nz

SAT 26 APR

Errick’s | Dunedin

moshtix.co.nz

SUN 27 APR

Sherwood | Queenstown

moshtix.co.nz

THU 1 MAY

The Church | Christchurch

flicket.co.nz

FRI 2 MAY

Opera House | Wellington

ticketmaster.co.nz

SAT 3 MAY

Town Hall | Auckland

ticketmaster.co.nz

© Scoop Media

