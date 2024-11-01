90’s Mania - Live In Concert: Vengaboys With Special Guests DJ Sash!, Alex Party & Livin' Joy | AUS & NZ 2025 Tour

Vengaboys return to Australia & New Zealand in summer 2025

In the summer of January 2025, MG Live, Frontier Touring and Arena Touring present 90’S Mania - Live In Concert, the return of Europe’s #1 party act Vengaboys tour of Australia and New Zealand. We know you like to party, so get ready to jump on board the Vengabus this coming January, with Vengaboys friends, DJ SASH!, Alex Party and Livin’ Joy - the ultimate 90’s Mania throwback pop extravaganza! Joining the fun will be Nick Skitz on all AU shows ex. Melbourne plus Mark Pellegrini and Joanne exclusive to Melbourne only.

Frontier Member presale commences Monday 4 November 12noon local time before tickets go on sale Thursday 7 November 12noon local time. Tickets via frontiertouring.com/vengaboys

Kicking off in Australia at Metro City, Perth on Friday 17 January, Vengaboys and friends continue around the country to the Enmore Theatre, Sydney on Saturday 18 January, Waves, Wollongong on Sunday 19 January before Southern Cross Club, Canberra on Wednesday 22 January. The Vengabus then heads south to Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart on Thursday 23 January, then Festival Hall, Melbourne on Friday 24 January before heading back north at Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane on Saturday 25 January. The ultimate 90’s Mania express then heads to New Zealand, playing Christchurch Town Hall on Tuesday 28 January before a final stop at Auckland Town Hall on Wednesday 29 January.

Get ready for an epic three-hour 90’s Mania pop royalty extravaganza, filled with everlasting classic party anthems performed live on the one stage!

VENGABOYS – Captain Kim, PartyGirl D’Nice, Sailor Robin and Cowboy Donny are the Vengaboys, Europe’s #1 party act, who will bring their undeniable multiplatinum club classics to 90’s Mania live! With over 4.5 billion YouTube views, over 2 million subscribers and 5.8 million monthly listeners, the raging foursome promise a blow-the-roof-off spectacular live show!

The Vengaboys live experience showcases their smash hits, ‘Up & Down’, ‘Kiss (When The Sun Don’t Shine)’, ‘We Like To Party! (The Vengabus)’, 'Uncle John from Jamaica’, ‘Boom Boom Boom Boom!!’, ‘We’re Going to Ibiza!’ and ‘Shalala lala’, along with current top 40 party anthems. Come jump on board the Vengabus for a night of FULL. ON. FUN!

DJ SASH!– Award-winning German DJ/production team have brought their club classic tracks including ‘Encore Une Fois’, ‘Ecuador’, ‘Stay ft.La Trec’, ‘Mysterious Times ft. Tina Cousins’, ‘Move Mania’ and ‘La Primavera’ to the world over the past three decades. Fronted by Sascha Lappessen, DJ Sash! have sold over 22 million albums worldwide. Recently collaborating with fellow dance music legends, R3HAB, INNA, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, DJ Sash! will be bringing tracks from the 90s to now to stages across Australia and New Zealand this January.

ALEX PARTY – creators of iconic 90s dancefloor anthems, Italian electronic dance group Alex Party will bring their party energy, performing hit tracks ‘Wrap Me Up’ ‘Don’t Give Me Your Life’, ‘Read My Lips’, ‘Saturday Night Party’ and ‘Cause I Can Do It (Right)’.

LIVIN’ JOY – joining the Vengaboys this January is Italian/American Eurodance group Livin’ Joy. Fronted by Tamekostar, famously known as 90s Euro Dance Diva Livin Joy, the group is known for classic tracks ‘Dreamer’, ‘Don’t Stop Movin’, ‘Where Can I Find Love’, ‘Something Beautiful’ and ‘Follow The Rules’. Experience ‘The Real Livin’ Joy’!

Tickets on sale Thursday 7 November

