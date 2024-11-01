TVNZ Tees Off With TAB Chasing The Fox, Bringing Golf Excitement To Kiwis Nationwide

TVNZ will be the free-to-air broadcaster for TAB Chasing the Fox, teeing off on Friday 13 December on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+, offering viewers and golf fans an up-close experience to this live television event.

TAB Chasing the Fox features New Zealand golf legend Ryan Fox as he competes against a diverse field of challengers, on his home turf, at the prestigious Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club. Eight celebrity teams, including sports stars, media personalities, politicians, and YouTube golfers will all attempt to outplay Foxy at his own game over six holes.

TVNZ’s TAB Chasing the Fox broadcast will be presented by renowned sports commentator Scotty Stevenson who will provide insightful commentary and engaging analysis. Joining him on the ground will be Kiwi cricket legend Ish Sodhi, who will be mingling with the crowds and offering real-time updates and interviews.

New Zealand Media and Entertainment’s sport entertainment brand The Alternative Commentary Collective (The ACC) will be bringing their unique style of sporting commentary to the event, with Mike Lane and Manaia Stewart offering up insights, jokes and a par-tee atmosphere.

The impressive line-up of celebrity golfers includes Seven Sharp and Radio Hauraki’s Jeremy Wells, Dai Henwood, Bryce Casey, Shaun Johnson, Wayde Egan, Awen Guttenbeil, Eric Murray, Simon Child, Tom Walsh, David Seymour, Max Key and Sir John Key, with more names to be announced across the next few weeks.

With a unique blend of entertainment alongside golf, the event concludes at NZ’s first ever party hole, ensuring an electrifying atmosphere coming down to the final hole, and making for a tee-rific finale.

TVNZ’s Head of Sport, Events & Partnerships Melodie Robinson said: “We’re excited to include TAB Chasing the Fox in TVNZ’s content line-up, as it perfectly complements our dynamic range of free-to-air sports content.

“The format of TAB Chasing the Fox is six holes, ambrose play, which gives the celebrity teams a chance to beat Foxy. Our broadcast will focus on the live action and fan banter of the final party hole, which also provides an exciting and accessible entry point for viewers less familiar with the sport. It’ll be so much fun we might just inspire a new generation of golfers!”

Event promoter Nick Randell, Podis added: “It's exciting to showcase a short-format entertaining version of the sport we all love to an even broader audience this December live on TVNZ. Personally, it's an honour to be part of an event with the 'Fox' last name attached. For Foxy, if TAB Chasing the Fox can encourage more people to get into the game, he’ll see it as a success.

“For one day of the year golf gets transformed at Royal Auckland and Grange Golf Club, as we take the sport beyond its traditional settings, reaching audiences who either approach the game more casually or are completely new to it.”

TAB Chasing the Fox will screen on TVNZ 1 and TVNZ+ on Friday 13 December.

