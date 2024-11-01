Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Bringing Arts And Culture Stories To New Zealanders – Three New Podcasts Coming In 2025

Friday, 1 November 2024, 2:59 pm
Press Release: RNZ

A podcast taking listeners on a gallery visit with an art critic, an artist and rangatahi Māori; an exploration through New Zealand’s bold Māori art history and its intersection with societal change; and a podcast of collective voices, bringing Māori and Pasifika queer artists, academics and thinkers together to exchange ideas, are the three podcasts that have been backed to bring more arts and culture coverage to New Zealanders’ ears.

Creative New Zealand, NZ On Air and RNZ have together supported the podcast proposals through a one-off co-fund designed to address a deficit in media coverage about arts and culture in Aotearoa.

Creative New Zealand’s New Mirrors research, published in 2023, highlighted the need to strengthen arts and culture coverage.

Tracey Monastra, Creative New Zealand’s Manager, Advocacy, says the research made a compelling case for more support for engaging arts coverage.

“The research made it really clear there was a need to strengthen coverage of the arts – and that that’s what audiences want – people are hungry for more depth. New Zealanders want to see, hear and read long-form arts journalism,” says Tracey.

The fund proved popular with 209 podcast proposals submitted, and nine shortlisted. The final three podcasts selected share a common theme of wanting to explore art and culture from different perspectives, recognising that ownership of conversations around art shouldn’t be limited to a selected few.

Kathryn Graham, whose podcast Tukua will explore candid responses to art through three sets of eyes, says the idea came to her after she attended her father, Fred Graham’s, recent art opening at Te Uru Gallery in Titirangi.

“There were three different generations of Māori artists exhibiting in the same gallery. Tukua is a manifestation of these three different generations, their different perspectives and the tuakana/teina relationship. Should be a blast!” She says.

The podcasts are due to go into development in late 2024 and will be broadcast on RNZ National in 2025 and available on all RNZ Podcast platforms.

RNZ’s Māori Commissioner, Jana Te Nahu Owen, who is a strategic advisor on the co-fund, says the three proposals all had a unique and fresh approach to the concept of an arts podcast.

“The successful podcast applicants all demonstrated a deep understanding of the fund's purpose by covering a broad range of arts and culture practices and critique. Each podcast responded thoughtfully to the New Mirrors research and the producers had considered how their concept would translate into a creative and engaging aural experience for the listener.”

NZ On Air Acting Co-Head of Funding, Kelly Davis, says it’s a positive step towards upping culture content for New Zealanders.

“It’s an important, but modest, step towards creating more arts-focused content in our media. We know that New Zealanders value arts coverage and that local audiences for podcasts are increasing. We hope this will be the start of more collaborations that bring arts media projects to the public,” says Kelly.

Tracey Monastra says the number of strong proposals was high.

“This process has shown us just how many stories are wanting to be told. We recognise that need. NZ On Air and RNZ have been great partners, and together we’ve been able to pool resources for greater impact. We’re looking forward to these ideas being made and getting them into the world.” She says.

Podcast and funding details:

Toitu te Toi (working title): an exploration of New Zealand’s shifting Māori art history including landmark moments such as the establishment of Ngā Puna Waihanga, the 1984 exhibition Te Māori, and recent Venice Biennale Golden Lion winners. Producer Jamie Tahana with presenter Matariki Williams.
Funded: $81,500.

Tukua (working title): an art critic, a practising artist and rangatahi Māori attend an arts event together and share their own responses. Producer Kathryn Graham and presenters Brett Graham, Ngāhuia Te Awekōtuku and Kura Turuwhenua.
Funded: $95,500.

Orators Anonymous (working title): an indigenous queer podcast for rogue philosophers, researchers, bedroom scholars and those trying (and sometimes failing) to be likeable ancestors. Producers Jessica Hansell aka Coco Solid and the Wheke Fortress collective.
Funded: $80,000.
Total funding: $257,000.
 

RNZ

Radio New Zealand

New Zealand's public broadcaster, providing comprehensive NZ news and current affairs, specialist audio features and documentaries.

Radio New Zealand is a Crown entity established under the Radio New Zealand Act 1995. Radio New Zealand News are vital elements in our programming, providing impartial news and information to New Zealanders every day. Radio New Zealand (RNZ) provides listeners with exciting and independent radio programmes in accordance with the Radio New Zealand Charter.

