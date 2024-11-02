Celebrating A Golden History: Ōkārito Population Quintuples To Celebrate Tohu Whenua Status

This week, 150 people gathered in Ōkārito (population = 30) for the area’s official Tohu Whenua launch – a recognition acknowledging Ōkārito as one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s must-dos. The Ōkārito Community Association, Ngāti Māhaki and Te Rūnanga o Makaawhio gathered for the official launch with representatives from Tohu Whenua, Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai, Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage and Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage; Hon Paul Goldsmith.

With school students from Franz Josef Glacier School, Whataroa School and Hokitika Primary School in attendance, the launch celebrated the diverse history of a place of harvest, conservation and goldrush that now offers unique opportunities for visitors to connect with history and wildlife.

What is Tohu Whenua?

Tohu Whenua is a free itinerary of places to visit and explore history where it happened. Other Tohu Whenua sites in the Te Tai Poutini region include the Hokitika Port, Commercial and Government Centre, Historic Reefton, Te Kopikopiko o te Waka and Denniston, Waiuta and Brunner Mine. Home to Te Tai Poutini West Coast's oldest known building and the ancient Ōkārito lagoon, Tohu Whenua is thrilled to welcome Ōkārito into its growing itinerary.

“Tohu Whenua sites provide unique opportunities to encounter and interact with the history that has created Aotearoa New Zealand’s story. Ōkārito has layers of fascinating history and we are thrilled to welcome it into our growing network.” Andrew Coleman, Manahautū/Chief Executive of Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga and Chair of the Tohu Whenua Governance Group.

A recent survey commissioned by Tohu Whenua revealed that 78% of New Zealanders surveyed want to learn more about NZ history and many indicated a specific interest in Māori heritage.There are already many information panels around Ōkarito that tell the goldrush and conservation stories of the area, which inspired Tohu Whenua to work alongside Te Rūnanga o Makaawhio to install a new information panel that tells the mana whenua story of the area.

"Ōkārito holds a special place in the history of Ngai Tahu and also our earlier whakapapa of Ngati Wairangi, Patea and Waitaha, and so Ngati Mahaki are thrilled to be part of this," Te Runanga o Makaawhio chairman Paul Madgwick says."Tohu Whenua is fitting recognition for the mana of this place. Several pā and kāinga here testify to centuries of occupation -- and war -- plus Ōkārito was renowned far and wide for its whare wananga for learning the traditions and lore of Te Tai Poutini.”

There are a number of ways to experience Ōkārito including beautiful walks featuring rimu, rata and silver pine forests and the popular 4.3km Ōkārito Trig walk. The Ōkārito Lagoon can be explored via walk, boat or kayak - giving you a breathtakingly close experience with over 70 species of birds, including the rare kōtuku/white heron, along with panoramic views of the Southern Alps. Tohu Whenua will also encourage visitors to visit the iconic Donovan’s Store, Ōkārito Wharf and boatshed and bookable accommodation including the Ōkarito Community Campground and the Ōkarito Schoolhouse – which is managed as a historic asset by the Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai.

“The rich human history combined with the stunning natural environment at Ōkārito make it one of the feature spots of Te Wāhipounamu. Today – with the area being part of Predator Free South Westland – the mauri of the natural environment is being restored, making it a “must do” place for New Zealanders to visit and connect with both nature and our history.” Wayne Costello, Operations Manager, South Westland District, Department of Conservation Te Papa Atawhai

To learn more about visiting Ōkārito and other sites on the Tohu Whenua itinerary, visit www.tohuwhenua.nz

