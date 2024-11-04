Ministry Of Sound Testament 2025. Australia, New Zealand & Bali Tour.

November 1, 2024

After incredible sold out tours in 2023 & 2024, Ministry of Sound are journeying back to the underground in April 2025 with the biggest TESTAMENT tour yet. Presented in specially curated sessions (90s & 00s) over 12 nights in 8 cities across 3 countries, Testament celebrates the golden era of clubbing, taking over venues, clubs and warehouse spaces where dance music fuelled generations of unity on the dancefloor.

From April 4th - 19th 2025, TESTAMENT reignites a passion for vibrant late-night cities and club cultures across the country. Returning to some of our most loved dancefloors including the truly epic White Bay Power Station, which opened its doors for the first time to a large-scale music event of Testament in 2024, two day sessions at The Court in Perth, along with The Timber Yard [Melbourne], The Station [Sunshine Coast], Studio The Venue & Galatos [Auckland], and Miami Marketta [Gold Coast]. TESTAMENT will land in a new warehouse space in Brisbane, at Superordinary, and Morabito Art Villa for a very special beachside edition in Canggu, Bali.

With an incredible lineup of the most significant global names of the era, Testament dives deep into the music, the people & the places who made the 90s & 00s such an iconic era for all of us who know what 'proper clubbing' really means.

From Australia’s acid house infancy to the many reinventions of rave through the 90s and the peak of 00s nightlife, Ministry of Sound will be showcasing an iconic lineup of global legends, whose influence is woven into the fabric of modern club life. Headliners include Paul Oakenfold (UK), a true legend of dance music known especially for his accolades in trance, Grammy award-winning Roger Sanchez (USA), Felix Da Housecat (USA), Graeme Park (UK), Krafty Kuts (UK), Plump DJs (UK), Smokin Jo (UK) and Utah Saints (UK).

Adding to the lineup are a huge suite of local talent, and Ministry of Sound's Australian legends – John Course, Mark Dynamix, Minx and Sgt Slick – who between them compiled and mixed album titles which went on to sell millions of copies through the decades across The Annual, Sessions, Clubbers Guide and more.

TICKETING INFO:

https:tmrw.to/testament25

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS ON SALE

Thursday 7 Nov @ 10am AEST

Excluding Canggu, Bali

TESTAMENT 2025 AUS/NZ TOUR DATES

Friday 4th April - 00s - Super Ordinary, Brisbane

Friday 4th April - 90s - White Bay Power Station, Sydney

Saturday 5th April - 90s - The Timber Yard, Melbourne

Saturday 5th April - 00s - White Bay Power Station, Sydney

Sunday 6th April - 90s - Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Sunday 6th April - 00s - The Court, Perth

Friday 11th April - 00s - Studio The Venue & Galatos, Auckland NZ

Friday 11th April - 90s - Super Ordinary, Brisbane

Saturday 12th April - 00s - The Timber Yard, Melbourne

Sunday 13th April - 00s - The Station, Sunshine Coast

Sunday 13th April - 90s - The Court, Perth

Saturday 19th April - 90s - Morabito Art Villa, Canggu Bali

