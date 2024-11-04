New Exhibitions Celebrate Kapa Haka And The Influence Of Dalvanius Prime

Curator Trudi Taepa with an image of the late Dalvanius Prime, which features in the exhibition, Wawata. (Photo/Supplied)

A look at the transformative power of kapa haka and a celebration of one Aotearoa’s most revered songwriters and champion for the revitalisation of Māori culture are the focus of two exhibitions at NPDC’s Puke Ariki Museum.

Wawata in the Wall Gallery is an intimate look into the life and legacy of Dalvanius Prime (Maui Harawi Prime), one of Pātea’s favourite sons who collaborated with Ngoi Pēwhairangi to create the iconic hit Poi E, the first pop song in te reo to reach the top of the charts.

The exhibition features personal memorabilia and artifacts tracing his contributions, including his championing of te reo Māori and his activism for social justice, Māori youth, victims of domestic violence, and efforts to empower communities. The exhibition will also feature a short documentary film of Dalvanius’ remarkable life, created by his nephew, Tuteri Rangihaeata, and the Waha Productions whānau.

Te Whatu Pareārohi – The Shimmering Braid in the museum’s Lane Gallery celebrates the impact that kapa haka has on wellbeing. Entering the exhibition a symbolic gateway, visitors will experience both traditional kapa haka and modern expressions of Māori identity, including treasured taonga from Puke Ariki’s collection and an immersive, interactive display showcasing kākahu patterns of local kapa haka rōpū.

Curator Trudi Taepa says the exhibitions have been developed in anticipation of Te Matatini 2025 being held at NPDC’s Bowl of Brooklands in February next year.

“Te Matatini is New Zealand’s premier kapa haka festival, and has many connections to the people, stories, histories and taonga of Taranaki,” Trudi says.

“With both Wawata and Te Whatu Pareārohi, we have sought to share two important connections between Taranaki Māori, iwi stories, Kapa Haka and te reo performance more generally, as a welcome and a celebration of Te Matatini and its immense contribution to strengthening Māori culture.”

Both exhibitions are on show at Puke Ariki until 13 July 2025. Find out more at pukeariki.com.

Fast Facts

Puke Ariki first opened on 15 June 2003

It is the world’s first purpose-built, fully integrated museum, library and visitor information centre.

Puke Ariki has three long-term galleries (Te TakapouWhāriki, Taranaki Naturally and the Gallery of Taranaki Life) and components of these get changed out regularly.

The temporary, Lane and Wall exhibition spaces show touring exhibitions that are either curated in-house or brought in from other museums.

