Penny Bringing Master Skills To Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Masters Champion John Penny is back– Bruce Jenkins. (Photo/Supplied)

Penny has been a race winner on occasion in the previous TR86 Championship and on his day has more than enough speed to match the best.

‘JP’ ran well in the two day official test at Hampton Downs this week, enjoying the car and has settled in well to the new Bridgestone tyres and faster car.

“There are some new elements which you have to adjust to like the brakes and the tyres, which are both superior to what we had before, but by the end of the first day I was able to start to feel comfortable with the car and was able to really push for lap times,” he said.

Master champion for the past four seasons, JP remains committed to fighting for the best overall results and has been training hard over the winter as he prepares for the competitive season that lies ahead.

Penny in action testing at Hampton Downs – John Cowpland (Photo/Supplied)

“It never gets any easier to compete against the young guns but it’s all about pushing yourself as hard as you can and remaining sharp and focussed,” he added.

“I always want to be as competitive as possible, I’m a competitive guy and this year is no different. I’ll be looking to be a regular top five runner and sneak the odd win, which I’ve managed to do in recent seasons. I know this championship is all about consistency too, and I’ll be hoping my experience helps me in that regard.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“There’s a good vibe in the paddock and I think everyone is just really looking forward to getting out there at Taupo and racing.”

JP’s new GR86 will carry the familiar colours of Penny Homes and will be run by Action Motorsport. John’s season gets underway at his home circuit of Taupo International Motorsport Park at the end of this month.

2024-2025 Bridgestone GR86 Championship

Round 01: 22-24 November 2024, Taupo International Motorsport Park

Round 02: 17-19 January 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (International Layout)

Round 03: 31 January - 2 February 2025, Teretonga Park, Invercargill

Round 04: 7 - 9 February 2025, Highlands Motorsport Park, 69th New Zealand Grand Prix

Round 05: 21-23 March 2025, Hampton Downs Motorsport Park (National Layout)

Round 06: 11-13 April 2025, Taupo International Motorsport Park - Supercars

Visit us:

http://www.toyota.co.nz/racing/

http://www.toyotagazooracing.co.nz

© Scoop Media

