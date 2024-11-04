Activities Galore In Activity Book That Extends The Worldwide Hit New Bum! Series

The newest addition to the global phenomenon that is the New Bum! series, published by Oratia Books, aims to get young readers engaged and having fun. Responding to demand from families around the world, the I Need a New Bum! Activity Book offers amazing mazes, word games, bum puzzles, drawing challenges, code crackers, jokes and more.

The cheeky young hero from the Bum books takes readers through an awesome bunch of activities to keep kids cracking up for hours. Open the pages to help him slide through a sand dune maze, blast into outer space in the best seat in the house, and figure out the punchlines to a load of bum jokes. There’s even a song to compose – ‘The Broken Bum Blues’!

Author and illustrator dream team Dawn McMillan and Ross Kinnaird partnered with US puzzle expert Betsy Ochester to bring this fun-packed book to bum fans around the world. With the zany drawings and silly humour of the New Bum! series, this activity book will keep the kids — and the whole family — entertained all day.

The authors

Dawn McMillan is the much-loved author of many children’s books, including I Need a New Bum!, I’ve Broken my Bum!, There’s a Moa in the Moonlight and Why Do Dogs Sniff Bottoms. She lives in Waiomu, north of Thames. Ross Kinnaird is an illustrator and graphic designer whose books have been published in many countries, many of them in collaboration with Dawn. He lives close to the water on Auckland’s North Shore. Betsy Ochester is an editor, writer and puzzle creator for children. Betsy has worked on more than 200 puzzle, activity and non-fiction books for children. She lives in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

I Need a New Bum! Activity Book

Conceived and written by Betsy Ochester and Dawn McMillan, illustrated by Ross Kinnaird

Published by Oratia Books

ISBN: 978-1-99-004246-1 | RRP $21.00 | Paperback

www.oratia.co.nz

