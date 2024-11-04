History Made As NZ Enduro Champs Series Wraps Up

Oparau’s James Scott (Yamaha), the dominant rider at the fifth and final round of racing in the Wairarapa at the weekend. Photo by Andy McGechan, BikesportNZ.com / Supplied.

It would possibly be no stretch of the imagination to say that motorcycling history was made in the Wairarapa region at the weekend.

The fifth and final round of the 2024 Yamaha New Zealand Enduro Championships were held on farmland near Masterton on Saturday with the crowning of a brand-new outright champion, Oparau’s James Scott joining a small group of multiple New Zealand title winners from diverse codes, when he added the New Zealand Enduro Championships title in the AA (expert grade) to his long list of national achievements.

His victory on Saturday meant the 23-year-old sheep and beef farmer had just become the first rider to achieve New Zealand title glory in three separate domestic bike codes.

He had previously collected the senior New Zealand Cross-country Championships title in 2022, followed by the MX2 (250cc) motocross title earlier this year and now he had secured the 2024 New Zealand Enduro Championships title outright, as well as winning the battle-within-a-battle for separate E3, over-300cc four-stroke bike class honours.

At the start of racing at Bideford on Saturday, Scott led the way in the premier AA grade (for expert level riders), but he still did have Taupo’s Brad Groombridge, Taupo’s Wil Yeoman and Nelson’s Bailey Basalaj reasonably close behind in the points standings in this top category.

What was even more remarkable about Scott’s result was that he had been sidelined with an injury in recent weeks. Declared fit to race again on Saturday, the points advantage he enjoyed meant he may have felt the pressure was off him.

But Scott said he still felt he couldn’t fully relax.

“After suffering concussion recently and not being able to ride, it took me a while to get into the groove on Saturday,” he said.

“We have an hour and 40 minutes of trail riding before the first special test (sprint section). I won the special test, although I knew I probably didn’t need to. I actually think I had done enough at the previous rounds to give me enough breathing room.

“But I still felt the pressure to perform because a lot can go wrong quite quickly in this sport. I had to concentrate and not make silly mistakes.”

And that’s just what he did, winning the day overall ahead of Wairoa’s Tommy Watts, with Yeoman third and Groombridge fourth in the AA Grade on Saturday.

This was still good enough for Groombridge to end the series overall runner-up, with Yeoman settling for the third podium spot for the series.

“We had a tricky day. After a serious crash closed the Remutaka Ranges, we held back the start and kept sign-on open until 12pm, but it seems a lot of riders didn't make it,” said Motorcycling New Zealand enduro commissioner Justin Stevenson.

“The Bideford Kapi Mana Motorcycle Club crew really stepped up and built an awesome course. It was challenging.

“The riders had to work for a finish. Congratulations to James Scott and it's good to see Tommy Watts out there again.”

Other class winners in the various AA grade (expert level) bike classes this season were Yeoman (E1, under-200cc two-stroke and under-300cc four-stroke class); Groombridge (E2, over-200cc two-stroke class); and Rangiora’s Kelly Paterson (Veterans’ over-40 years class).

Class winners in the A grade (intermediate level) this season were Whanganui’s Jason Wakeling (under-200cc two-stroke and 0-300cc four-stroke class); Otaki’s Blake Manning (over-200cc two-stroke and over-300cc four-stroke class); Hamilton’s Darren McNae (Veterans’ 40-49 years class); Paeroa’s Mark Whyte (Veterans’ 50-54 years class); Christchurch’s Grant Oliver (Veterans’ over-55 years), with Tapanui’s Kylie Dorr the leading female rider this year. Owaka’s Blake Affleck won the B Junior grade title, finishing the series unbeaten over five rounds.

In addition to Yamaha-Motor New Zealand, the 2024 NZ Enduro Championships were supported by Macaulay Metals, Best Build Construction, Silver-bullet and Kiwi Rider magazine.

2024 Yamaha NZ Enduro Champs calendar:

Round 1: April 20-21, 1045 Reece’s Road, Omihi, near Christchurch.

Round 2: April 27-28, 981 Whitecliffs Road, Coalgate, Canterbury.

Round 3: June 1-2, Porirua (signposted from SH 58, Haywards Hill Road) Moonshine Valley Road, Wellington.

Round 4: June 8-9, Ruakokoputuna Hall, near Martinborough.

Round 5: Saturday, November 2, Bideford, near Masterton.

