NZ Feature Film Wins Big At Santa Fe International Film Festival

Jemaine Clement as Macintosh, Victoria Haralabidou as Natalia / Photographer: Catherine Bisley & Loren Taylor

After sellout screenings at the Sydney Film Festival, Loren Taylor’s bittersweet comedy feature film THE MOON IS UPSIDE DOWN has won the Special Jury Award for Narrative Feature at the 2024 Santa Fe International Film Festival which Variety commends for its superbly curated programming.

“To have the film embraced by an American audience and singled out for this prestigious award is wonderful. I’ve been very moved by the responses of audiences in Aotearoa and Australia and thrilled that the story touches people’s hearts,” says Taylor.

Photographer: Rebecca McMillan

As she was unable to travel to New Mexico, co-star Robbie Magasiva who is currently based in Los Angeles represented the film and reported that the audience loved it. Acting legend Bryan Cranston was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the festival.

THE MOON IS UPSIDE DOWN also won Best First Feature at the A-List POFF Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and is available to view from AroVision and stars Victoria Haralabidou, Elisabeth Hawthorne and Jemaine Clement alongside Magasiva and Taylor.

