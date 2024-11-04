DOWN UNDER BUNKER LIVE - Comedy Tour Of NZ February 2025

Pacific Entertainment in conjunction with Down Under Bunker is thrilled to introduce DOWN UNDER BUNKER LIVE touring New Zealand during February 2025 with a stand-up comedy extravaganza, showcasing a dynamic line up of comedy talent that promises at great night out for all ages.

The Down Under Bunker is a new live stand-up comedy club created to showcase an array of headline comedy talent and introduce new faces to New Zealand and the world through live performance in conjunction with tourism and social media broadcasts. A unique strategy has been adopted where all of the artists performing will be called upon to engage with local tourism operations to share in a good laugh and help promote the tourist activities as they tour through the country. Each visit is filmed and clipped, then presented on social media to a growing base of comedy fans. So far, Down Under Bunker has released 23 videos that over the course of 8 weeks garnered over 100,000 views across multiple platforms, picking up several thousand followers.

With a focus on exceptional acts, DOWN UNDER BUNKER LIVE brings together a stellar line-up of local and internationally performed comedians known for captivating audiences with their unique comedic flair and who have garnered acclaim on a global scale. The inaugural annual DOWN UNDER BUNKER LIVE tour will visit 10 centres in February featuring New Zealand’s finest comedy acts, break out talent, and International headliners. Meet the Stand-Up Stars………

Andre King

An award-winning comedian and actor, Andre King is a member of the New Zealand ‘comedy elite’ as one of an exclusive number of comics who are regularly booked internationally. An extraordinary entertainer who is able to bridge ethnic and demographic divides and perform successfully to audiences from different backgrounds, Andre has wowed audiences with his headline performances in over 60 countries, including sell-out shows at the prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival and sharing the stage alongside comedy luminaries such as Jimmy Carr, Bill Bailey, Lee Evans and Kevin Bridges. He’s also in year-round high demand on the international cruise liner circuit.

Renowned for his quick wit and engaging storytelling, Andre's blend of true stories, accents, and hilarious impressions has earned him international recognition and a dedicated fan base. He’s also an accomplished voice artist as the lead voice of McDonalds’ advertising in New Zealand since 2014, the voice of Fiji Water in the USA, has worked for Weta workshop’s art installations, and as online game characters in Path of Exile. His television appearances have included local comedy productions such as Auckland Daze and The Almighty Johnsons.

King’s accolades include being a two-time winner of the NZ Comedy Guild’s ‘Best comedy performance on NZ Television’ and ‘Best Sketch’ awards, and nominations for the Qantas Media Awards ‘Best Supporting Actor’, NZ Comedy Guild ‘Best MC’ and NZ International Comedy Festival ‘Fred’ awards.

"One of New Zealand’s finest comedy exports…irresistibly funny!" - The Stage UK

“Bold, uncompromising, thoroughly engaging!” - BBC Comedy.

Luke Benson

From the UK and a literal giant in comedy, Geordie Luke Benson brings his witty humour and storytelling prowess to Aotearoa. His 6ft 7 frame takes his observational comedy to the next level! With a comedic style that delights audiences worldwide, Luke's performances promise entertainment and laughter that transcends borders.

He has appeared extensively throughout the UK as both a stand-up comic and radio DJ, and at multiple festivals internationally, including the Edinburgh Fringe, with sold-out shows to critical acclaim. At his recent sold-out shows around Australia audiences roared with laughter amidst calls of ‘Encore! Encore!’ New Zealand audiences are invited to come and see what all the fuss is about!

“Clever and Funny. Effortless Delivery” - Broadway Baby, Edinburgh

Sarah O'Connell

Hailing from Nelson, relative newcomer, Sarah O'Connell brings a fresh perspective to comedy with her dry wit and self-deprecating humour. When Sarah stepped into the spotlight she immediately captivated audiences with her humorous anecdotes and relatable storytelling, soon becoming a regular on the local comedy scene, which led to performances opening for travelling comedians, including Cori Gonzales-Macuer, Justin ‘Gish’ Hansen, and Aussie comic Marty Bright.

Whangarei born and Nelson raised, the youngest of three, Sarah describes music and laughter as the decorations of her childhood memories. Sarah recently said, ‘It’s a privilege to be on tour with the big guns of the New Zealand comedy scene, holding my own and entertaining many Kiwis along the way.’

"I envy Sarah’s ability to be incredibly funny… without even having to try" - Theatre Review.

James Keating

Described as the New Zealand comedy scene’s “Seinfeld” recognized for his intelligent humour and clever one-liners, James Keating has made a big mark in the stand-up comedy circuit in New Zealand and Australia. Kiwi audiences will recognise him from appearances in the Christchurch Comedy Carnival, Hamilton Fringe, and New Zealand International Comedy festivals, and TV appearances in Pulp Comedy and A Night At The Classic.

With nominations for the prestigious Billy T Award, James' deadpan delivery and disturbingly logical and methodical insights into human behaviour leave audiences rolling in the aisles and have earned him a devoted following. James is also arguably one of the finest comedy writers New Zealand has ever produced. He is a true comedic force to be reckoned with.

“Quick, clever, intelligent rapier wit” - TVNZ

“Genuinely smart, witty gags” - Christchurch Comedy Carnival

Nick Rado

A multi-award-winning comedian and podcast host, Nick Rado has proven himself as a powerhouse in the comedy world. With accolades in broadcasting and live performances, Nick's sharp wit and engaging storytelling have resonated with audiences globally, cementing his position as a top-tier comedian. In addition to his many broadcast radio achievements, Nick is also the former head writer for TV3’s popular 7 Days.

Nick is a six-time winner of the NZ Comedy Guild’s ‘Best MC’ award, plus received the Guild’s ‘Best Male Comedian’ and ‘Best Show’ awards. Nick’s easy-going, charming personality is what effortlessly wins over crowds and clients around the world; his clean and witty style melding perfectly for inclusion in the corporate market and his stage shows. He is the first New Zealand comic to perform as part of the USA’s Dry Bar Comedy specialist streaming roster and is also the first Kiwi comic to be featured on Sirius XM’s comedy radio broadcasts throughout the USA and Canada.

“Charm, Timing and above all Funny, Rado has it all” - Headliners, London

Simon McKinney

Simon is one of New Zealand’s most multi-talented professional comedians. His unique skills have seen him become recognized as New Zealand's leading stand-up impressionist and a much sought after comedian for both live, touring and corporate performances. Simon’s impressions of iconic kiwi characters, the "kiwi lady" and "that drunk guy" are now so well recognised they themselves are mimicked by the New Zealand public. Like King, McKinney also performs regularly on the international cruise liner circuit.

Simon was nominated for the NZ International Comedy Festival’s supreme award "The Fred" for his solo show "People". He is also a past Billy T Award Nominee, 2007 winner of the NZ Comedy Guild’s "Best Male Comedian" award, and in 2010 received the "Rielly Comedy Award" from the Variety Artists of New Zealand.

“He is one of the most reliably funny comics in the country” - Theatreview

Join the Comedy Celebration

Get ready to experience the magic of live comedy from the Down Under Bunker’s roster of talented artists. Prepare for an unforgettable night of laughter and entertainment as the DOWN UNDER BUNKER LIVE 2025 tour rolls through the country, each show featuring four of the best stand-up comedy talents from seasoned veterans to rising stars; each act promising a unique and captivating performance that will leave audiences in stitches.

Tickets on sale from Wednesday, 6 November 2024. Book through authorised agents only.

