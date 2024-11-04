Multicultural Tauranga And Ngāi Te Rangi To Host Third Annual Pōhiri For Migrants

First groundbreaking pōhiri at Whareroa Marae in 2021 (Photos by Katie Cox)

Multicultural Tauranga, in partnership with Ngāi Te Rangi, is proud to host the third annual pōhiri for migrants in the Western Bay of Plenty on Saturday 9 November. This unique event provides new migrants to the rohe with an opportunity to be formally welcomed to the region through a traditional Māori pōhiri, hosted by mana whenua.

Premila D’Mello, President of Multicultural Tauranga, emphasises the significance of the event. This pōhiri is more than a ceremony, it is a symbol of the commitment between Multicultural Tauranga and Ngāi Te Rangi to fostering social cohesion.

“We want migrants to feel a sense of belonging in Aotearoa, and being welcomed by the indigenous people of this land is a step toward that goal.”

The pōhiri will be followed by a shared lunch and multicultural performances, which will provide attendees with an immersive experience. This year’s event is particularly special, as manuhiri (guests) will have the opportunity to enter the wharenui (meeting house), learn about the history of Ngāi Te Rangi, and participate in traditional Māori activities, including a hāngī (earth oven-cooked meal).

The Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund (TWBCEF) has generously granted $10,000 to support the pōhiri this year. The fund is a partnership between local funders Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, TECT, Tauranga City Council and Western Bay of Plenty District Council with the core purpose of supporting community-led events and those that encourage free or low-cost participation. The funding has been essential in ensuring the event’s continued growth and success.

“We are proud to support such a significant event that strengthens community ties and promotes cultural understanding,” says Alastair Rhodes, Chief Executive of BayTrust. “This pōhiri not only enriches the lives of new migrants by connecting them to the history and traditions of mana whenua, but also highlights the beauty of cross-cultural exchange, something we are deeply committed to fostering in the Bay of Plenty.”

This event began in 2021, when Paora Stanley, CEO of Ngāi Te Rangi, issued a wero (challenge) for greater engagement between migrants and Māori. Multicultural Tauranga accepted the challenge and organised the first migrant pōhiri which took place on 10 July 2021. The event has since grown, providing a space for new residents to be welcomed to the rohe. The second pōhiri was held on 12 November 2022 and welcomed migrants from Pacific Island, Nepalese, German, American, Vietnamese, Indian, Chinese, Indonesian, Filipino, Latin-American, and Czech communities.

“The pōhiri helps promote social cohesion by fostering an understanding of the role of mana whenua as the indigenous people of Aotearoa,” says Premila “It creates a lasting connection between migrants and Māori, enriching both communities with cultural knowledge and mutual respect.”

Attendance at previous pōhiri has ranged between 400 to 600 people. The event leaves a lasting impact, creating memories for generations. The experience helps ethnic communities root themselves in local traditions and history, while offering Ngāi Te Rangi an opportunity to learn about the diverse cultures of migrants who now call New Zealand home.

New families in the Western Bay of Plenty are encouraged to attend this event. “We want to invite every migrant family to seize this opportunity to be welcomed by Ngāi Te Rangi through the pōhiri process and enjoy the hospitality of both the iwi and the multicultural communities in the Western Bay of Plenty,” says Premilla.

This year’s pōhiri will also mark the beginning of broader iwi involvement, with the hope of including Ngatī Ranginui and Ngāti Pūkenga in future ceremonies. The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and Ministry of Ethnic Communities also support this event which reflects the strong support for this kaupapa.

Event Details

Annual Migrant Pōhiri

Saturday, 9 November 2024

9:30am – 3:00pm

Whareroa Marae, 25 Waiaho Place, Mount Maunganui

Free to attend. All migrant families and individuals in the region are welcome to attend.

