Exclusive Look At Barry Keoghan's New Film Bird In Fontaines D.C. Music Video

New footage from Barry Keoghan's (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin) highly anticipated upcoming film BIRD has today been revealed in a new music video for Fontaines D.C.'s song, 'Bug', from their album 'Romance'.

Screenshot from the music video- Fontaines D.C. - Bug

'Bug', named after Keoghan’s character in the film, comes as part of an exciting collaboration between BIRD’s Director and Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Andrea Arnold (American Honey, Fish Tank), Fontaines D.C., and XL Recordings, blending indie-rock grit with cinematic artistry - the film will also feature Fontaines D.C.’s track 'A Hero’s Death'.

Bringing an additional layer of depth to the soundtrack, BIRD is also scored by the elusive and critically acclaimed producer Burial - marking his first foray into film.

Burial's haunting, textured soundscapes blend seamlessly with the story, enhancing its intensity and drawing audiences deeper into its world.

With this groundbreaking contribution, Burial’s music becomes an integral part of BIRD’s immersive storytelling and themes.

Mushroom Studios and The Reset Collective will release BIRD in theatres across Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, 20 February 2025.

BIRD captured global attention after it premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, receiving a seven-minute standing ovation earlier this year. The coming-of-age drama was also selected for the Toronto Film Festival, with additional screenings to be announced soon.

Keoghan stars alongside Franz Rogowski (Passages, A Hidden Life) and newcomers Nykiya Adams and Jason Buda.



