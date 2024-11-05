Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Exclusive Look At Barry Keoghan's New Film Bird In Fontaines D.C. Music Video

Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 2:11 pm
Press Release: Mushroom Group

New footage from Barry Keoghan's (Saltburn, The Banshees of Inisherin) highly anticipated upcoming film BIRD has today been revealed in a new music video for Fontaines D.C.'s song, 'Bug', from their album 'Romance'.

Screenshot from the music video- Fontaines D.C. - Bug

'Bug', named after Keoghan’s character in the film, comes as part of an exciting collaboration between BIRD’s Director and Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Andrea Arnold (American Honey, Fish Tank), Fontaines D.C., and XL Recordings, blending indie-rock grit with cinematic artistry - the film will also feature Fontaines D.C.’s track 'A Hero’s Death'.

Bringing an additional layer of depth to the soundtrack, BIRD is also scored by the elusive and critically acclaimed producer Burial - marking his first foray into film.

Burial's haunting, textured soundscapes blend seamlessly with the story, enhancing its intensity and drawing audiences deeper into its world.

With this groundbreaking contribution, Burial’s music becomes an integral part of BIRD’s immersive storytelling and themes.

Mushroom Studios and The Reset Collective will release BIRD in theatres across Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, 20 February 2025.

BIRD captured global attention after it premiered in competition at the Cannes Film Festival, receiving a seven-minute standing ovation earlier this year. The coming-of-age drama was also selected for the Toronto Film Festival, with additional screenings to be announced soon.

Keoghan stars alongside Franz Rogowski (Passages, A Hidden Life) and newcomers Nykiya Adams and Jason Buda.
 

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Mushroom Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 