Salmonella Dub Drop Disc 2 Of Double Digi-album For All Things Alive

Hot on the heels of Disc 1 released last month, Disc 2 of Salmonella Dub’s long awaited new 15 track digi album FOR ALL THINGS ALIVE is finally out, ready to warm your ears with their incomparable space-weaving Mainland Dub and Bass. Once again featuring stellar guest vocalists in Laughton Kora, Whirimako Black, The Mighty Asterix and Nino Birch from Beat Rhythm Fashion, Disc 2 completes and complements an entire suite of 22 different versions which have also been released physically on the Salmonella Dub’s Return To Our Kowhai 3 x 12” vinyl albums.

Says Salmonella Dub founder Andrew Penman: “For All Things Alive is dedicated to all the generations who walked before us with respect and understanding for the whakapapa of Papatuanuku; the elders who brought mana, wisdom and aroha to Aotearoa’s cultural landscape through their knowledge and connection with the natural world.”

With over 650k Spotify listeners, and over an impressive 500,000 album sales on vinyl and CD, Salmonella Dub have long reigned the playlists of dub aficionados worldwide since first forming in 1993. Over the years the band has also morphed into different forms, hosting many gifted vocalists and a long-time fan favourite live is the inimitable Salmonella Dub SoundSystem.

Officially formed 25 years ago, the Salmonella Dub SoundSystem has been playing new releases and remixes in a stripped-back dancefloor friendly version of the live band, and are now in demand as a powerhouse live dance act and regular performers on the NZ and Oz festival line-ups and club circuits.

To celebrate the release of FOR ALL THINGS ALIVE DISCS 1 & 2, the Salmonella Dub SoundSystem have got together to hit the road and perform a selection of shows over November and December, delivering their uniquely sublime audio-visual mash-up of the bands full catalogue.

For this run of shows, the live performances will see band originator Andrew aka Dj Rudeboy on the mix, featuring the Mighty Asterix & Whirimako Black and the amazing Sal Dub horn section ready to take fans on a space-weaving two-hour dancefloor journey through Salmonella Dubs bass-lands. Make sure you catch them live, tickets are on sale now.

