Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Salmonella Dub Drop Disc 2 Of Double Digi-album For All Things Alive

Tuesday, 5 November 2024, 4:06 pm
Press Release: Blackout Music Management

Hot on the heels of Disc 1 released last month, Disc 2 of Salmonella Dub’s long awaited new 15 track digi album FOR ALL THINGS ALIVE is finally out, ready to warm your ears with their incomparable space-weaving Mainland Dub and Bass. Once again featuring stellar guest vocalists in Laughton Kora, Whirimako Black, The Mighty Asterix and Nino Birch from Beat Rhythm Fashion, Disc 2 completes and complements an entire suite of 22 different versions which have also been released physically on the Salmonella Dub’s Return To Our Kowhai 3 x 12” vinyl albums.

Featuring guest vocalists Whirimako Black, Troy Kingi, Nino Birch (Beat Rhythm & Fashion), Laughton Kora and The Mighty Asterix, SALMONELLA DUB’s long awaited new 15 track digi-album, FOR ALL THINGS ALIVEDIGI-DISC’s 1 + 2 are both out now.

Says Salmonella Dub founder Andrew Penman: “For All Things Alive is dedicated to all the generations who walked before us with respect and understanding for the whakapapa of Papatuanuku; the elders who brought mana, wisdom and aroha to Aotearoa’s cultural landscape through their knowledge and connection with the natural world.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

With over 650k Spotify listeners, and over an impressive 500,000 album sales on vinyl and CD, Salmonella Dub have long reigned the playlists of dub aficionados worldwide since first forming in 1993. Over the years the band has also morphed into different forms, hosting many gifted vocalists and a long-time fan favourite live is the inimitable Salmonella Dub SoundSystem.

Officially formed 25 years ago, the Salmonella Dub SoundSystem has been playing new releases and remixes in a stripped-back dancefloor friendly version of the live band, and are now in demand as a powerhouse live dance act and regular performers on the NZ and Oz festival line-ups and club circuits.

To celebrate the release of FOR ALL THINGS ALIVE DISCS 1 & 2, the Salmonella Dub SoundSystem have got together to hit the road and perform a selection of shows over November and December, delivering their uniquely sublime audio-visual mash-up of the bands full catalogue.

For this run of shows, the live performances will see band originator Andrew aka Dj Rudeboy on the mix, featuring the Mighty Asterix & Whirimako Black and the amazing Sal Dub horn section ready to take fans on a space-weaving two-hour dancefloor journey through Salmonella Dubs bass-lands. Make sure you catch them live, tickets are on sale now.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Blackout Music Management on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 