Kiwi Ferns Ready For Pacific Championship Showdown Against Jillaroos

The Kiwi Ferns are set to face off against the Australian Jillaroos in the highly anticipated Pacific Championship final on Sunday, November 10th, at CommBank Stadium, Sydney, with kick-off at 1:50 pm AEDT. After a narrow defeat two weeks ago, the Ferns are ready to make significant strides forward, aiming to defend their historic 2023 victory that ended a seven-year streak of losses to Australia.

The return of Apii Nicholls adds crucial strike power to the lineup, while Amber Hall is expected to build on her impressive Player of the Match performance. Head Coach Ricky Henry emphasized the strength of the squad, saying, “The depth of the Kiwis is a welcomed challenge as there have been deliberations around who from the squad is best suited to play this final, and this team that we have chosen for this final we believe will get the job done.” The competition for positions underscores the abundance of quality talent in the team, ensuring a strong performance against the formidable Australian side.

Pacific Championship Final | November 10th | Kick Off: 1:50 pm AEDT | Kiwi Ferns vs Jillaroos

Team Naming:

Apii Nicholls Leianne Tufuga Mele Hufanga Abigail Roache Shanice Parker Gayle Broughton Tyla King Brianna Clark Brooke Talataina Angelina Teakaraanga Katoa Annessa Biddle Amber Hall Georgia Hale Ashleigh Quinlan Najvada George Alexis Tauaneai Otesa Pule Tiana Davison

With their blend of power, skill, and strategic inclusions, the Kiwi Ferns are poised for an electrifying battle as they aim to retain their championship crown and assert their dominance in the Pacific rugby league arena.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

